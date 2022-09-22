Football
Eurosport to broadcast India friendlies- Schedule, Where to watch, Live Stream
Here's everything you need to know about India's friendlies against Vietnam and Singapore.
The Indian Men's Football Team, fondly known as the Blue Tigers, will be back in action for the first time since the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, which was held in Kolkata in June 2022. These friendlies have been planned keeping in mind the preparation for the team's campaign in the upcoming Asian Cup scheduled for next year.
India, led by their talismanic Captain Sunil Chhetri will be facing the host nation, Vietnam after more than a decade with the aim to maintain their winning record, while their next game against Singapore will be played on 27th September 2022.
Schedule
India vs Singapore- 24th September, 2022
India vs Vietnam- 27th September, 2022
Where to watch?
Both the matches will be shown LIVE on the EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD channel in India
Live Stream
Both the matches can also be live streamed on the Discovery+ app.