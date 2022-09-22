Eurosport to broadcast India friendlies- Schedule, Where to watch, Live Stream

The Indian Men's Football Team, fondly known as the Blue Tigers, will be back in action for the first time since the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, which was held in Kolkata in June 2022. These friendlies have been planned keeping in mind the preparation for the team's campaign in the upcoming Asian Cup scheduled for next year.



India, led by their talismanic Captain Sunil Chhetri will be facing the host nation, Vietnam after more than a decade with the aim to maintain their winning record, while their next game against Singapore will be played on 27th September 2022.

Schedule

India vs Singapore- 24th September, 2022

India vs Vietnam- 27th September, 2022

Where to watch?

Both the matches will be shown LIVE on the EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD channel in India

Live Stream

Both the matches can also be live streamed on the Discovery+ app.