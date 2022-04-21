Football
Indian Football Transfer Talk: Diego Costa turns down India move — Live Updates
ISL clubs have ramped up their activity on the transfer market. ATK Mohun Bagan have made an unsuccessful bid for Spanish striker Diego Costa.
Indian Football Transfers: While ATK Mohun Bagan are chasing a big overseas name to add to their squad, fellow Kolkata giants have expressed their interest to onboard Jijo Joseph, the mercurial skipper of the Kerala Santosh Trophy squad. Here's all the transfer rumours and confirmed deals as they happen.
- 21 April 2022 12:50 PM GMT
Kerala Blasters hand 3-year contracts to promising players
Bijoy Varghese's contract extension today follows Jeakson Singh's extension yesterday. KBFC's policy seems to be to offer all of their best youngsters three-year contracts.
- 21 April 2022 12:45 PM GMT
Yasir to FC Goa?
Mohammed Yasir, one of the flashiest wingers of the league, has been rumoured to be moving to FC Goa. What a combination he would make with Brandon!
- 21 April 2022 12:40 PM GMT
Kerala anoint Jhingan's successor
Bijoy Varghese has extended his contract with Kerala Blasters till 2025 and will be donning jersey number 21, the number that the club had retired after Sandesh Jhingan's departure.
- 21 April 2022 12:38 PM GMT
East Bengal make an enquiry for Jijo Joseph
Bengali daily Aajkal reports that East Bengal Club are interested in acquiring the service of Kerala Santosh Trophy team captain Jijo Joseph. But the player is understood to be reluctant to give up his bank job and make a move.
- 21 April 2022 12:37 PM GMT
Edu Garcia moves to China
In an outgoing move, Spanish winger Edu Garcia who played for Hyderabad FC last season, joined Chinese League One and City Football Group's subsidiary club Sichuan Jiuniu.
- 21 April 2022 12:35 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan pursue Diego Costa
Starting off with the big one! Marcus Mergulhao reports Diego Costa has turned down an offer from ATK Mohun Bagan.