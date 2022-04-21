CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Indian Football Transfer Talk: Diego Costa turns down India move — Live Updates

ISL clubs have ramped up their activity on the transfer market. ATK Mohun Bagan have made an unsuccessful bid for Spanish striker Diego Costa.

Indian Football Transfer Talk: Diego Costa turns down India move — Live Updates
X

Former Atlético Madrid and Chelsea striker Diego Costa has reportedly turned down an offer from ATKMB.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-21T18:20:16+05:30

Indian Football Transfers: While ATK Mohun Bagan are chasing a big overseas name to add to their squad, fellow Kolkata giants have expressed their interest to onboard Jijo Joseph, the mercurial skipper of the Kerala Santosh Trophy squad. Here's all the transfer rumours and confirmed deals as they happen.

Live Updates:

Live Updates

Football Indian Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X