Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Indian Football Calendar 2023
A chronological listing of the AIFF events and competitions in 2023.
AIFF released their 2023 calendar after their strategic announcement for Vision 2047 on January 7. Important competitions and events have been listed here throughout the year, with a focus on grass-roots junior levels and women's football. The events are listed chronologically below:
January:
- Jan 1-31: Senior Men: Hero I-League
- Jan 1-31: Senior Men: Santosh Trophy Group Stage
- Jan 1-10: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa)
- Jan 8-31 : U-20 Women's Training Camp
- Jan 11-17: U-17 Men- Int. Friendly (UAE)
- Jan 18-23: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa)
- Jan 20-31: U-17 Women's Camp
- Jan 20-31: Senior Women's Camp
- Jan 22-31: Hero U-17 Youth Cup- Final Round
- Jan 24-27: U-17 Men- Int. Friendly (UAE)
- Jan 26-31: National Beach Soccer Championship
- Jan 28-31: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa)
February:
- Feb 1-28: Senior Men: Hero I- League
- Feb 1-28: Senior Men: Santosh Trophy Final Round
- Feb 1-4: U-17 Women's Camp (Continued)
- Feb 1-6: U-17 Men's Camp (Continued)
- Feb 1-12: Senior Women's Camp (Continued)
- Feb 1-12: Hero U-17 Youth Cup- Final Round (Continued)
- Feb 3-9: SAFF U-20 Women's Championship
- Feb 5-11: U-17 Women- Int. Friendly (Jordan)
- Feb 6-19: Hero Futsal Club Championship 2023
- Feb 7-17: U-17 Men Spain Exp.
- Feb 10-21: U-20 Women's Camp
- Feb 12-28: U-17 Women's Camp
- Feb 13-25: Senior Women- FIFA International Window
- Feb 18-28: U-17 Men's Camp
- Feb 22-28: Women's U-20- Accl. Exp.
March:
- Mar 1-31: Hero 2nd Division League
- Mar 1-8: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa) - (Continued)
- Mar 1-12: Senior Men: Hero I-League
- Mar 1-14: Senior Women's Camp
- Mar 1-19: U-17 Women's Camp (Continued)
- Mar 4-12: AFC Women's U-20 Asian Cup 2024 (Q) Round 1
- Mar 9-25: Men's U-17: Exp+ Friendly (Croatia)
- Mar 10-19: Senior Men's Camp
- Mar 15-25: Senior Women- Exp. + Friendly (Jordan)
- Mar 20-28: Senior Men: FIFA International Window
- Mar 20-29: UEFA U-17 Women's Championship 2023 (Bangladesh)
- Mar 26-29: Senior Women- Int. Friendly (Uzbekistan)
- Mar 26-31: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa)
April:
- Apr 1-30: Senior Men- Hero I-League 2
- Apr 1-5: Men U-17 Camp (Goa)
- Apr 1-13: Women U-17 Camp
- Apr 1-23: Men's U-16: Sub Junior Boys NFC
- Apr 3-11: Senior Women- Olympic 2024 (Q) Round 1
- Apr 3-11: Senior Women- FIFA International Window
- Apr 6-30: Men U-17 Exp (Spain)
- Apr 8-30: Senior Men- Hero Super Cup
- Apr 14-20: Women U-17 Exp.
- Apr 15-30: Senior Women- Hero Indian Women's League
- Apr 21-30: Women U-17 AFC Asian Cup (Q) Round 1
May:
- May 1-31: Senior Women- Hero Indian Women's League
- May 1-31: Senior Men- Hero I-League 2 (Continued)
- May 1-10: Senior Men- Hero Super Cup (Continued)
- May 1-20: Men's U-17- AFC Asian Cup 2023 (Thailand)
- May 9-31: Women's U-16- Sub Junior Girls NFC
- May 15-31: Men's U-23- Asian Games Camp
- May 15-31: Senior Men's Camp
- May 25-31: Women's U-20 Exp
June:
- Jun 1-6: Men's U-23 Asian Games Camp
- Jun 1-7: Senior Men Camp
- Jun 1-11: Women's U-20- AFC Asian Cup 2024 (Q) Round 2
- Jun 8-18: Senior Men- Hero Intercontinental Cup
- Jun 12-20: Senior Men- FIFA International Window
- Jun 20-30: Men's U-23 SAFF Championship
July:
- Jul 1-31: Men's U-13- Youth League U13 Zonal Phase
- Jul 1-31: Men's U-15- Youth League U15 Zonal Phase
- Jul 1-31: Men's U-17- Youth League U17 Zonal Phase
- Jul 1-31: Men's U-19- Youth League U19 Zonal Phase
- Jul 1-2: Men's U-23 SAFF Championship
- Jul 1-6: Men's U-19 Exp
- Jul 1-13: Senior Women's Camp
- Jul 7-17: Men's U-19 SAFF Boys Championship, Nepal
- Jul 10-25: Women's U-20 Camp
- Jul 14-22: Senior Women- FIFA International Window
- Jul 14-22: Senior Women- Hero Women's Gold Cup
- Jul 26-31: Women's U-20 COTIF Tournament
August:
- Aug 1-31: Men's U-13 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Aug 1-31: Men's U-15 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Aug 1-31: Men's U-17 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Aug 1-31: Men's U-19 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Aug 1-6: Women's U-20 COTIF Tournament
- Aug 1-15: Men's U-19 Junior Boys NFC Group Stage
- Aug 1-30: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League
- Aug 16-23: Men's U-16 Camp
- Aug 16-31: Men's U-23 Asian Games Camp
- Aug 17-31: Senior Men Santosh Trophy Group Stage
- Aug 20-31: Senior Men's Camp
- Aug 21-31: Women's U-17 Camp
- Aug 24-31: Men's U-16 SAFF Accl. Exp
September:
- Sep 1-30: Men's U-13 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Sep 1-30: Men's U-15 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Sep 1-30: Men's U-17 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Sep 1-30: Men's U-19 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Sep 1-30: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League
- Sep 1-3: Women's U-17 Camp
- Sep 1-10: Senior Women's Camp- Asian Games Prep
- Sep 1-11: Men's U-16 SAFF Boys Championship, Bhutan
- Sep 1-15: Men's U-19 Exp
- Sep 2-10: Senior Men- FIFA International Window
- Sep 2-10: Men's U-23 AFC Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers
- Sep 4-13: Women's U-17 Accl. Exp
- Sep 11-20: Senior Women's Accl. Exp- Asian Games
- Sep 11-20: Senior Men's Asian Games Camp
- Sep 14-22: Women's U-17 AFC Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Round 2
- Sep 16-30: Men's U-19 Junior Boys NFC Final Round
- Sep 21-28: Senior Men- 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou
October:
- Oct 1-31: Men's U-13 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Oct 1-31: Men's U-15 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Oct 1-31: Men's U-17 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Oct 1-31: Men's U-19 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Oct 1-31: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League
- Oct 1-8: Senior Women- 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou
- Oct 1-18: Senior Men- Santosh Trophy Final Round
- Oct 3-8: Senior Men's Camp
- Oct 9-16: Senior Men- FIFA International Window
- Oct 12-22: Senior Women's Camp
- Oct 16-31: Senior Men Leagues
- Oct 23-31: Senior Women Olympic 2024 Qualifiers- Round 2
November:
- Nov 1-30: Men's U-13 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Nov 1-30: Men's U-15 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Nov 1-30: Men's U-17 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Nov 1-30: Men's U-19 Youth League Zonal Phase
- Nov 1-30: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League
- Nov 1-30: Senior Women's NFC
- Nov 1-30: Senior Men- Hero 2nd Division League
- Nov 1-12: Senior Men Leagues
- Nov 10-21: Men's U-19 Exp
- Nov 13-21: Senior Men FIFA International Window
- Nov 22-30: Senior Men Leagues
- Nov 27-30: Senior Women FIFA International Window
December:
- Dec 1-31: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League
- Dec 1-31: Senior Men- Hero 2nd Division League
- Dec 1-6: Senior Women FIFA International Window
- Dec 1-15: Women U-19 Junior Girls NFC Group Stage
- Dec 1-15: Senior Men Leagues
- Dec 11-30: Men's U-19 Youth League Final Round
- Dec 16-25: Senior Men's Camp
- Dec 26-31: Senior Men Exp- Senior Team
Next Story