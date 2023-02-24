Indian Football Calendar 2023

AIFF released their 2023 calendar after their strategic announcement for Vision 2047 on January 7. Important competitions and events have been listed here throughout the year, with a focus on grass-roots junior levels and women's football. The events are listed chronologically below:

January:

Jan 1-31: Senior Men: Hero I-League

Jan 1-31: Senior Men: Santosh Trophy Group Stage

Jan 1-10: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa)

Jan 8-31 : U-20 Women's Training Camp



Jan 11-17: U-17 Men- Int. Friendly (UAE)

Jan 18-23: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa)

Jan 20-31: U-17 Women's Camp

Jan 20-31: Senior Women's Camp

Jan 22-31: Hero U-17 Youth Cup- Final Round

Jan 24-27: U-17 Men- Int. Friendly (UAE)

Jan 26-31: National Beach Soccer Championship

Jan 28-31: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa)

February:

Feb 1-28: Senior Men: Hero I- League

Feb 1-28: Senior Men: Santosh Trophy Final Round

Feb 1-4: U-17 Women's Camp (Continued)

Feb 1-6: U-17 Men's Camp (Continued)

Feb 1-12: Senior Women's Camp (Continued)

Feb 1-12: Hero U-17 Youth Cup- Final Round (Continued)

Feb 3-9: SAFF U-20 Women's Championship

Feb 5-11: U-17 Women- Int. Friendly (Jordan)

Feb 6-19: Hero Futsal Club Championship 2023

Feb 7-17: U-17 Men Spain Exp.

Feb 10-21: U-20 Women's Camp

Feb 12-28: U-17 Women's Camp

Feb 13-25: Senior Women- FIFA International Window

Feb 18-28: U-17 Men's Camp

Feb 22-28: Women's U-20- Accl. Exp.

March:

Mar 1-31: Hero 2nd Division League

Mar 1-8: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa) - (Continued)

Mar 1-12: Senior Men: Hero I-League

Mar 1-14: Senior Women's Camp

Mar 1-19: U-17 Women's Camp (Continued)



Mar 4-12: AFC Women's U-20 Asian Cup 2024 (Q) Round 1

Mar 9-25: Men's U-17: Exp+ Friendly (Croatia)

Mar 10-19: Senior Men's Camp

Mar 15-25: Senior Women- Exp. + Friendly (Jordan)

Mar 20-28: Senior Men: FIFA International Window

Mar 20-29: UEFA U-17 Women's Championship 2023 (Bangladesh)

Mar 26-29: Senior Women- Int. Friendly (Uzbekistan)

Mar 26-31: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa)

April:

Apr 1-30: Senior Men- Hero I-League 2

Apr 1-5: Men U-17 Camp (Goa)

Apr 1-13: Women U-17 Camp

Apr 1-23: Men's U-16: Sub Junior Boys NFC

Apr 3-11: Senior Women- Olympic 2024 (Q) Round 1

Apr 3-11: Senior Women- FIFA International Window

Apr 6-30: Men U-17 Exp (Spain)

Apr 8-30: Senior Men- Hero Super Cup

Apr 14-20: Women U-17 Exp.

Apr 15-30: Senior Women- Hero Indian Women's League

Apr 21-30: Women U-17 AFC Asian Cup (Q) Round 1

May:

May 1-31: Senior Women- Hero Indian Women's League

May 1-31: Senior Men- Hero I-League 2 (Continued)

May 1-10: Senior Men- Hero Super Cup (Continued)

May 1-20: Men's U-17- AFC Asian Cup 2023 (Thailand)

May 9-31: Women's U-16- Sub Junior Girls NFC

May 15-31: Men's U-23- Asian Games Camp

May 15-31: Senior Men's Camp

May 25-31: Women's U-20 Exp

June:

Jun 1-6: Men's U-23 Asian Games Camp

Jun 1-7: Senior Men Camp

Jun 1-11: Women's U-20- AFC Asian Cup 2024 (Q) Round 2

Jun 8-18: Senior Men- Hero Intercontinental Cup

Jun 12-20: Senior Men- FIFA International Window

Jun 20-30: Men's U-23 SAFF Championship

July:

Jul 1-31: Men's U-13- Youth League U13 Zonal Phase

Jul 1-31: Men's U-15- Youth League U15 Zonal Phase

Jul 1-31: Men's U-17- Youth League U17 Zonal Phase

Jul 1-31: Men's U-19- Youth League U19 Zonal Phase

Jul 1-2: Men's U-23 SAFF Championship

Jul 1-6: Men's U-19 Exp

Jul 1-13: Senior Women's Camp

Jul 7-17: Men's U-19 SAFF Boys Championship, Nepal

Jul 10-25: Women's U-20 Camp

Jul 14-22: Senior Women- FIFA International Window

Jul 14-22: Senior Women- Hero Women's Gold Cup

Jul 26-31: Women's U-20 COTIF Tournament

August:

Aug 1-31: Men's U-13 Youth League Zonal Phase

Aug 1-31: Men's U-15 Youth League Zonal Phase

Aug 1-31: Men's U-17 Youth League Zonal Phase

Aug 1-31: Men's U-19 Youth League Zonal Phase

Aug 1-6: Women's U-20 COTIF Tournament

Aug 1-15: Men's U-19 Junior Boys NFC Group Stage

Aug 1-30: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League

Aug 16-23: Men's U-16 Camp

Aug 16-31: Men's U-23 Asian Games Camp

Aug 17-31: Senior Men Santosh Trophy Group Stage

Aug 20-31: Senior Men's Camp

Aug 21-31: Women's U-17 Camp

Aug 24-31: Men's U-16 SAFF Accl. Exp

September:

Sep 1-30: Men's U-13 Youth League Zonal Phase

Sep 1-30: Men's U-15 Youth League Zonal Phase

Sep 1-30: Men's U-17 Youth League Zonal Phase

Sep 1-30: Men's U-19 Youth League Zonal Phase

Sep 1-30: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League

Sep 1-3: Women's U-17 Camp

Sep 1-10: Senior Women's Camp- Asian Games Prep

Sep 1-11: Men's U-16 SAFF Boys Championship, Bhutan

Sep 1-15: Men's U-19 Exp

Sep 2-10: Senior Men- FIFA International Window

Sep 2-10: Men's U-23 AFC Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers

Sep 4-13: Women's U-17 Accl. Exp

Sep 11-20: Senior Women's Accl. Exp- Asian Games

Sep 11-20: Senior Men's Asian Games Camp

Sep 14-22: Women's U-17 AFC Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Round 2

Sep 16-30: Men's U-19 Junior Boys NFC Final Round

Sep 21-28: Senior Men- 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou

October:

Oct 1-31: Men's U-13 Youth League Zonal Phase

Oct 1-31: Men's U-15 Youth League Zonal Phase

Oct 1-31: Men's U-17 Youth League Zonal Phase

Oct 1-31: Men's U-19 Youth League Zonal Phase

Oct 1-31: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League

Oct 1-8: Senior Women- 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou

Oct 1-18: Senior Men- Santosh Trophy Final Round

Oct 3-8: Senior Men's Camp

Oct 9-16: Senior Men- FIFA International Window

Oct 12-22: Senior Women's Camp

Oct 16-31: Senior Men Leagues

Oct 23-31: Senior Women Olympic 2024 Qualifiers- Round 2

November:

Nov 1-30: Men's U-13 Youth League Zonal Phase

Nov 1-30: Men's U-15 Youth League Zonal Phase

Nov 1-30: Men's U-17 Youth League Zonal Phase

Nov 1-30: Men's U-19 Youth League Zonal Phase

Nov 1-30: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League

Nov 1-30: Senior Women's NFC

Nov 1-30: Senior Men- Hero 2nd Division League

Nov 1-12: Senior Men Leagues

Nov 10-21: Men's U-19 Exp

Nov 13-21: Senior Men FIFA International Window

Nov 22-30: Senior Men Leagues

Nov 27-30: Senior Women FIFA International Window

December: