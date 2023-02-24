Log In
Football

Indian Football Calendar 2023

A chronological listing of the AIFF events and competitions in 2023.

Indian Football Calendar 2023
Gayathri Venkatraman

Published: 24 Feb 2023 12:05 PM GMT

AIFF released their 2023 calendar after their strategic announcement for Vision 2047 on January 7. Important competitions and events have been listed here throughout the year, with a focus on grass-roots junior levels and women's football. The events are listed chronologically below:

January:

  • Jan 1-31: Senior Men: Hero I-League
  • Jan 1-31: Senior Men: Santosh Trophy Group Stage
  • Jan 1-10: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa)
  • Jan 8-31 : U-20 Women's Training Camp
  • Jan 11-17: U-17 Men- Int. Friendly (UAE)
  • Jan 18-23: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa)
  • Jan 20-31: U-17 Women's Camp
  • Jan 20-31: Senior Women's Camp
  • Jan 22-31: Hero U-17 Youth Cup- Final Round
  • Jan 24-27: U-17 Men- Int. Friendly (UAE)
  • Jan 26-31: National Beach Soccer Championship
  • Jan 28-31: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa)

February:

  • Feb 1-28: Senior Men: Hero I- League
  • Feb 1-28: Senior Men: Santosh Trophy Final Round
  • Feb 1-4: U-17 Women's Camp (Continued)
  • Feb 1-6: U-17 Men's Camp (Continued)
  • Feb 1-12: Senior Women's Camp (Continued)
  • Feb 1-12: Hero U-17 Youth Cup- Final Round (Continued)
  • Feb 3-9: SAFF U-20 Women's Championship
  • Feb 5-11: U-17 Women- Int. Friendly (Jordan)
  • Feb 6-19: Hero Futsal Club Championship 2023
  • Feb 7-17: U-17 Men Spain Exp.
  • Feb 10-21: U-20 Women's Camp
  • Feb 12-28: U-17 Women's Camp
  • Feb 13-25: Senior Women- FIFA International Window
  • Feb 18-28: U-17 Men's Camp
  • Feb 22-28: Women's U-20- Accl. Exp.

March:

  • Mar 1-31: Hero 2nd Division League
  • Mar 1-8: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa) - (Continued)
  • Mar 1-12: Senior Men: Hero I-League
  • Mar 1-14: Senior Women's Camp
  • Mar 1-19: U-17 Women's Camp (Continued)
  • Mar 4-12: AFC Women's U-20 Asian Cup 2024 (Q) Round 1
  • Mar 9-25: Men's U-17: Exp+ Friendly (Croatia)
  • Mar 10-19: Senior Men's Camp
  • Mar 15-25: Senior Women- Exp. + Friendly (Jordan)
  • Mar 20-28: Senior Men: FIFA International Window
  • Mar 20-29: UEFA U-17 Women's Championship 2023 (Bangladesh)
  • Mar 26-29: Senior Women- Int. Friendly (Uzbekistan)
  • Mar 26-31: U-17 Men's Camp (Goa)

April:

  • Apr 1-30: Senior Men- Hero I-League 2
  • Apr 1-5: Men U-17 Camp (Goa)
  • Apr 1-13: Women U-17 Camp
  • Apr 1-23: Men's U-16: Sub Junior Boys NFC
  • Apr 3-11: Senior Women- Olympic 2024 (Q) Round 1
  • Apr 3-11: Senior Women- FIFA International Window
  • Apr 6-30: Men U-17 Exp (Spain)
  • Apr 8-30: Senior Men- Hero Super Cup
  • Apr 14-20: Women U-17 Exp.
  • Apr 15-30: Senior Women- Hero Indian Women's League
  • Apr 21-30: Women U-17 AFC Asian Cup (Q) Round 1

May:

  • May 1-31: Senior Women- Hero Indian Women's League
  • May 1-31: Senior Men- Hero I-League 2 (Continued)
  • May 1-10: Senior Men- Hero Super Cup (Continued)
  • May 1-20: Men's U-17- AFC Asian Cup 2023 (Thailand)
  • May 9-31: Women's U-16- Sub Junior Girls NFC
  • May 15-31: Men's U-23- Asian Games Camp
  • May 15-31: Senior Men's Camp
  • May 25-31: Women's U-20 Exp

June:

  • Jun 1-6: Men's U-23 Asian Games Camp
  • Jun 1-7: Senior Men Camp
  • Jun 1-11: Women's U-20- AFC Asian Cup 2024 (Q) Round 2
  • Jun 8-18: Senior Men- Hero Intercontinental Cup
  • Jun 12-20: Senior Men- FIFA International Window
  • Jun 20-30: Men's U-23 SAFF Championship

July:

  • Jul 1-31: Men's U-13- Youth League U13 Zonal Phase
  • Jul 1-31: Men's U-15- Youth League U15 Zonal Phase
  • Jul 1-31: Men's U-17- Youth League U17 Zonal Phase
  • Jul 1-31: Men's U-19- Youth League U19 Zonal Phase
  • Jul 1-2: Men's U-23 SAFF Championship
  • Jul 1-6: Men's U-19 Exp
  • Jul 1-13: Senior Women's Camp
  • Jul 7-17: Men's U-19 SAFF Boys Championship, Nepal
  • Jul 10-25: Women's U-20 Camp
  • Jul 14-22: Senior Women- FIFA International Window
  • Jul 14-22: Senior Women- Hero Women's Gold Cup
  • Jul 26-31: Women's U-20 COTIF Tournament

August:

  • Aug 1-31: Men's U-13 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Aug 1-31: Men's U-15 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Aug 1-31: Men's U-17 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Aug 1-31: Men's U-19 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Aug 1-6: Women's U-20 COTIF Tournament
  • Aug 1-15: Men's U-19 Junior Boys NFC Group Stage
  • Aug 1-30: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League
  • Aug 16-23: Men's U-16 Camp
  • Aug 16-31: Men's U-23 Asian Games Camp
  • Aug 17-31: Senior Men Santosh Trophy Group Stage
  • Aug 20-31: Senior Men's Camp
  • Aug 21-31: Women's U-17 Camp
  • Aug 24-31: Men's U-16 SAFF Accl. Exp

September:

  • Sep 1-30: Men's U-13 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Sep 1-30: Men's U-15 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Sep 1-30: Men's U-17 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Sep 1-30: Men's U-19 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Sep 1-30: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League
  • Sep 1-3: Women's U-17 Camp
  • Sep 1-10: Senior Women's Camp- Asian Games Prep
  • Sep 1-11: Men's U-16 SAFF Boys Championship, Bhutan
  • Sep 1-15: Men's U-19 Exp
  • Sep 2-10: Senior Men- FIFA International Window
  • Sep 2-10: Men's U-23 AFC Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers
  • Sep 4-13: Women's U-17 Accl. Exp
  • Sep 11-20: Senior Women's Accl. Exp- Asian Games
  • Sep 11-20: Senior Men's Asian Games Camp
  • Sep 14-22: Women's U-17 AFC Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Round 2
  • Sep 16-30: Men's U-19 Junior Boys NFC Final Round
  • Sep 21-28: Senior Men- 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou

October:

  • Oct 1-31: Men's U-13 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Oct 1-31: Men's U-15 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Oct 1-31: Men's U-17 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Oct 1-31: Men's U-19 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Oct 1-31: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League
  • Oct 1-8: Senior Women- 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou
  • Oct 1-18: Senior Men- Santosh Trophy Final Round
  • Oct 3-8: Senior Men's Camp
  • Oct 9-16: Senior Men- FIFA International Window
  • Oct 12-22: Senior Women's Camp
  • Oct 16-31: Senior Men Leagues
  • Oct 23-31: Senior Women Olympic 2024 Qualifiers- Round 2

November:

  • Nov 1-30: Men's U-13 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Nov 1-30: Men's U-15 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Nov 1-30: Men's U-17 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Nov 1-30: Men's U-19 Youth League Zonal Phase
  • Nov 1-30: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League
  • Nov 1-30: Senior Women's NFC
  • Nov 1-30: Senior Men- Hero 2nd Division League
  • Nov 1-12: Senior Men Leagues
  • Nov 10-21: Men's U-19 Exp
  • Nov 13-21: Senior Men FIFA International Window
  • Nov 22-30: Senior Men Leagues
  • Nov 27-30: Senior Women FIFA International Window

December:

  • Dec 1-31: Women's U-17 Khelo India Girls League
  • Dec 1-31: Senior Men- Hero 2nd Division League
  • Dec 1-6: Senior Women FIFA International Window
  • Dec 1-15: Women U-19 Junior Girls NFC Group Stage
  • Dec 1-15: Senior Men Leagues
  • Dec 11-30: Men's U-19 Youth League Final Round
  • Dec 16-25: Senior Men's Camp
  • Dec 26-31: Senior Men Exp- Senior Team

Football AIFF Indian Football Women 
