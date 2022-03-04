Log In
Indian Football: AIFF announces 38-man probables list for the preparatory camp

Prabhshukhan Gill, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, VP Suhair, Roshan Singh, Mohammad. Nawaz and Aniket Jadhav get maiden national team call up

Indian Football: FIFA rankings for December announced; mens team holds their position
Indian Football: FIFA rankings for December announced; men's team holds their position

By

Soumik Banerjee

Updated: 2022-03-04T13:58:50+05:30

Indian National Football Team is all set to take part in two friendlies in Manila, Bahrain, later this month. The friendlies will serve as the preparation for India's upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign.

AIFF has decided to hold a preparatory camp ahead of the friendlies and here is the 38-man list of probables for the camp.

Goalkeepers

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz.

Defenders

Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Seritomn Fernandes, Ashish Rai, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Deepak Tangri, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Subhasish Bose, Akash Mishra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Roshan Singh.

Midfielders

Udanta Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, VP Suhair, Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Aniket Jadhav, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards

Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali.


Football Indian Football Indian Football Team AIFF 
