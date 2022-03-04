Football
Indian Football: AIFF announces 38-man probables list for the preparatory camp
Prabhshukhan Gill, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, VP Suhair, Roshan Singh, Mohammad. Nawaz and Aniket Jadhav get maiden national team call up
Indian National Football Team is all set to take part in two friendlies in Manila, Bahrain, later this month. The friendlies will serve as the preparation for India's upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign.
AIFF has decided to hold a preparatory camp ahead of the friendlies and here is the 38-man list of probables for the camp.
Goalkeepers
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz.
Defenders
Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Seritomn Fernandes, Ashish Rai, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Deepak Tangri, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Subhasish Bose, Akash Mishra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Roshan Singh.
Midfielders
Udanta Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, VP Suhair, Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Aniket Jadhav, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Sahal Abdul Samad.
Forwards
Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali.