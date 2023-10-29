Bg

India at Asian Para Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 29
silver 31
Bronze 51
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Paris Olympics Qualifiers LIVE: India women trail 0-2 vs Vietnam - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of the Indian women's football team's AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 match against Vietnam in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Paris Olympics Qualifiers LIVE: India women trail 0-2 vs Vietnam - Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Indian women's football team (Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 Oct 2023 11:24 AM GMT

After a 0-7 drubbing at the hand of Japan, the Indian women's football team takes on Vietnam on Sunday with the hope of reviving its campaign in the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers at Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent. The match starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Catch live updates:

Live Updates

2023-10-29 09:00:57
>Load More
FootballIndian Womens Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X