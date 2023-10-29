Football
Paris Olympics Qualifiers LIVE: India women trail 0-2 vs Vietnam - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian women's football team's AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 match against Vietnam in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
After a 0-7 drubbing at the hand of Japan, the Indian women's football team takes on Vietnam on Sunday with the hope of reviving its campaign in the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers at Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent. The match starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 29 Oct 2023 11:24 AM GMT
65' Double substitution by Vietnam
Tran Thi Duyen and Phan Hai Yen replace Thi Tuyet Dung and Huynh Nhu.
- 29 Oct 2023 11:22 AM GMT
63' Vietnam intercepts Indian attack
Anju Tamang makes a brilliant effort to set up Dangmei Grace, who has just come in, with a pass. But the Vietnam defender My Anh clears the danger.
India 0-2 Vietnam
- 29 Oct 2023 11:18 AM GMT
61' Yellow card for Shilky Devi
Tuyet Dung is fouled by Shilky Devi. The Indian player gets booked for the foul. Shilky sees a yellow card.
India is now trying to create pressure on the Vietnamese defence from the left flank.
- 29 Oct 2023 11:16 AM GMT
59' Substitution by India
Dangmei Grace comes in place of Soumya Guguloth.
- 29 Oct 2023 11:11 AM GMT
54' Free-kick for Vietnam
Vietnam earns another free-kick a little away from the Indian box. Indian defence clears the cross delivered by Tuyet Dung.
India 0-2 Vietnam
- 29 Oct 2023 11:09 AM GMT
53' Throw-in for India
India launches a counterattack and earns a throw-in. But Vietnam's defence manages to defy the Indian challenge.
- 29 Oct 2023 11:07 AM GMT
Second half begins
Vietnam dominates the player and earns a free-kick after one of their players gets fouled.
- 29 Oct 2023 10:48 AM GMT
Half-Time | India 0-2 Vietnam
Vietnam leads the match 2-0 against India women at half-time.
Huynh Nhu (4') and Tran Thi Hai Linh (22') scored the goal for Vietnam.
- 29 Oct 2023 10:44 AM GMT
42' Another miss by Vietnam
Vietnam continues to dominate the game. An aerial attack comes from the right flank just outside the Indian box, but Tuyet Dung's cross is just wide.
India 0-2 Vietnam
- 29 Oct 2023 10:41 AM GMT
39' Tuyet Dung's cross misses the target
Tuyet Dung comes up with a precise cross. But it misses the target. Panthoi allows the ball go wide.