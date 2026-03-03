AFC Asian Cup: Late kit delivery and size issue disrupts India Women’s preparations

The Indian women’s football team has been compelled to arrange playing kits locally in Australia after jerseys sent by the All India Football Federation did not fit a majority of the squad ahead of their AFC Women’s Asian Cup opener against Vietnam in Perth on March 4.

According to sources, the consignment dispatched from Delhi was delayed due to logistical clearances, forcing the team to request additional time from tournament organisers for the mandatory equipment check and official photoshoot.

When the shipment eventually arrived at the team hotel two days before the opening match, players found that the kits were manufactured in smaller, age-group sizes and did not fit at least 80 percent of the 26-member squad.

Senior players, including Sweety Devi, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei, Sangita Basfore, Panthoi Chanu, formally wrote to the federation seeking urgent intervention, stating that inadequate apparel had disrupted preparation and affected morale in the final days before the match.

No official kit sponsor for campaign

The national side will compete in the continental tournament without an official kit sponsor. The AIFF has reached an agreement in principle with Nivia Sports, but the arrangement was not finalised in time for fresh kits to be manufactured and shipped to Australia.

With the earlier partnership with Performax ending in December 2025 and a fresh tender issued later that month, the federation sourced 55 jerseys locally in Perth, including light blue and red match sets, through an Italian supplier with available stock.

India had arrived in Australia on February 11 and had postponed their scheduled tournament photoshoot due to the delay. The episode adds to off-field challenges as the team prepares for a crucial FIFA Women's World Cup qualification campaign.