India rise to 63 in FIFA rankings after AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualification

The Indian women’s football team has climbed seven places to world No. 63 in the latest FIFA rankings, riding high on their impressive campaign in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, where they topped Group B to seal a return to the continent’s biggest stage after 22 years.

India secured their qualification with a gritty 2-1 win over hosts Thailand in Chiang Mai in their final group match. Midfielder Sangita Basfore struck twice, delivering a decisive performance in a virtual playoff encounter between two unbeaten teams. Thailand pulled one back through Chatchawan Rodhong, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Tigresses held on to secure their spot in next year’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

With both India and Thailand level on nine points and an identical goal difference heading into the match, the result effectively decided the sole qualifying spot from the group. India had previously registered convincing wins over Mongolia, Iraq, and Timor-Leste.

Following their qualification, India were drawn into a challenging Group C for the 21st edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, to be held in Australia from March 1 to 21, 2026. They will face Japan (world No. 7), Vietnam (No. 37) and Chinese Taipei (No. 42). India, ranked 63rd, are the lowest-ranked team in the group.

The tournament will feature 12 teams split into three groups of four. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarterfinals. Australia, China, South Korea, and Japan had all qualified directly, while eight teams—including India—made it through the qualifiers.

This marks India’s first qualification for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup main draw since 2003. The Blue Tigresses did compete in 2022 as hosts, but were forced to withdraw following a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad. Their best performances in the tournament came in the early 1980s, with runner-up finishes in 1980 and 1983, and a third-place finish in 1981.

The 2026 edition will be held across Sydney, Perth and Gold Coast, and serves as a potential launchpad for World Cup qualification, with the tournament acting as a gateway to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.