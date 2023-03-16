Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

23-member India women's football squad named for Jordan and Uzbekistan tours

The senior women's national team will play matches in Jordan between March 17 to 22, and in Uzbekistan between March 23 and 29.

Thomas Dennerby
X

India women's national team head coach Thomas Dennerby with his players (Source: AIFF)

By

PTI

Updated: 16 March 2023 10:23 AM GMT

India women's football head coach Thomas Dennerby on Thursday named a 23-member squad for the international friendly matches in Jordan and Uzbekistan later this month.

The senior women's national team will play matches in Jordan between March 17 to 22, and in Uzbekistan between March 23 and 29.

These matches are being played in preparation for the team's participation in the first round of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers. India, placed in Group G, will take on hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in a round robin format of the AFC Olympic qualifiers from April 4-10.

The seven group winners from the first round of the qualifiers will join Asia’s five highest-ranked teams -- DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China and the Republic of Korea -- in the second round in October.

The squad for the Olympic qualifying tournament will be named after the friendly matches in Jordan and Uzbekistan.

Squad for friendly matches:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna and Juli Kishan.

Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Roja Devi Asem, Karthika Angamuthu and Kashmina.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Apurna Narzary.

Indian Womens Football 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X