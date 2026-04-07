Crispin Chettri returns as India Women arrive in Nairobi for FIFA Series 2026

The Indian senior women’s football team has arrived in Nairobi for the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya, marking the return of Crispin Chettri as head coach ahead of the international window.

The Blue Tigresses will face hosts Kenya in the second semi-final on April 11 at 20:30 IST at the Nyayo National Stadium. The other semi-final will see Australia take on Malawi earlier in the day. The winners will progress to the final, while the losing sides will compete for third place on April 15.

Chettri, who has been re-appointed as head coach, has named a 22-member squad for the tournament. Sujata Kar, the 2025 AIFF Women’s Coach of the Year, joins the setup as assistant coach, while Fysal K Bapu will serve as the goalkeeping coach.

The squad features a mix of experience and emerging talent across all departments. The goalkeeping unit includes Adrija Sarkhel, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam and Shreya Hooda.

In defence, players such as Astam Oraon, Martina Thokchom and Sarita Yumnam are part of the lineup, while the midfield includes names like Priyangka Devi Naorem, Shilky Devi Hemam and Sanfida Nongrum.

The forward line will be led by Karishma Shirvoikar, Pyari Xaxa and Lynda Kom Serto, among others.

The tournament provides India an opportunity to test combinations and build momentum against international opposition, with all matches scheduled to be played at a single venue in Nairobi.

India's squad for FIFA Series 2026 Kenya:

Goalkeepers: Adrija Sarkhel, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Sarita Yumnam.

Midfielders: Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sanfida Nongrum, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Forwards: Karishma Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar.

Head coach: Crispin Chettri

Assistant coach: Sujata Kar

Goalkeeping coach: Fysal K Bapu

FIFA Series 2026 Kenya Match Schedule:

Semi-final 1 — 16:30 IST, April 11: Australia vs Malawi

Semi-final 2 — 20:30 IST, April 11: Kenya vs India

Third-place match — 16:30 IST, April 15

Final — 20:30 IST, April 15

Venue: Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya