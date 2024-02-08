WATCH: India wins SAFF U19 trophy on coin toss, decision annulled later

India and Bangladesh matches across sports are dramatic and full of emotions but what happens when the match commissioner forgets the rules? More drama follows.

The final of the Women's SAFF U19 Championship between India and Bangladesh stretched for more than five hours as the winner was not decided within the footballing rules.

The regulation time ended at a 1-1 draw that was followed by a penalty shootout. All the 11 players scored their penalties for their teams making it 11-11 in the penalty shootout.

The match commissioner decided to go ahead with a coin toss to decide the winner making it a bizarre ending. India was declared the winner by the coin toss and they started celebrating.

WATCH: India declared winner of SAFF U19 Championship by coin toss

Indian women team are the SAFF U19 champions.



The match decided on a coin toss after a 11-11 in penalty shoot out after a 1-1 draw in full time with goals from Shibani devi (India), Sagorika (Bangladesh).#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ZmDGYFapUo — Sports only (@Sportsfan_77777) February 8, 2024

The home team and home crowd expressed their displeasure with things heating up on the field and the crowd resorting to throwing bottles at the Indian players.

As the Indian players continued their celebrations, Bangladesh kept protesting forcing the match commissioner to go through the rule books. After looking at the rule book, the match commissioner canceled the previous decision.

With chaos and confusion all around, the match was about to restart but the Indian team refused to come back to the ground.

After hours of drama, both teams were declared joint winners of the tournament with the Indian team keeping the trophy.