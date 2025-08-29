India begin Khalid Jamil era with a 2–1 win over Tajikistan in CAFA Nations Cup 2025

India made a solid start to their first-ever CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 victory against hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium on Friday, August 29.

The win marked an encouraging debut for head coach Khalid Jamil as the Blue Tigers took an early grip on their Group B campaign.

The visitors exploded out of the blocks, scoring twice inside the opening 12 minutes. A well-delivered throw-in from Muhammed Uvais allowed Anwar Ali to slot home the opener, before a precise cross from Ali found Rahul Bheke, whose header fell to Sandesh Jhingan to make it 2–0. India’s early dominance caught Tajikistan off guard and set the tone for the match.

However, the hosts refused to go quietly. Shahrom Samiev pulled one back in the 22nd minute, finishing a smart move involving Akhtam Nazarov and Ehsoni Panshanbe. Tajikistan maintained momentum for much of the first half, with India showing signs of complacency after their early goals. Despite this, the Blue Tigers held a slender 2–1 lead into the break.

The second half saw Tajikistan pressing aggressively, winning a crucial penalty in the 69th minute after Vikram Partap Singh fouled Rustam Soirov in the box. But Gurpreet Singh Sandhu produced a stunning save to keep India ahead, denying the hosts a golden opportunity. India had their moments too, with substitutes like Mahesh Singh Naorem injecting energy into the midfield and creating chances, though a few attempts went just wide.

The result gives India a strong start in Group B, boosting their confidence ahead of their next clash against Iran.

Final Score: India 2–1 Tajikistan

Goals: Anwar Ali (4’), Sandesh Jhingan (12’) – India; Shahrom Samiev (22’) – Tajikistan