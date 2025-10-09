Football
AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: India shares spoils with Singapore- Highlights
Highlights of India vs Singapore in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Group C clash at the National Stadium, Singapore.
India 1-1 Singapore – Match Summary
India fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against Singapore in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier. Ikhsan Fandi Ahmad gave Singapore the lead early in the second half, but India, down to 10 men after Sandesh Jhingan’s red card, showed resilience. Rahim Ali scored a dramatic late equalizer following a defensive error, securing a valuable point for the Blue Tigers.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 9 Oct 2025 1:28 PM GMT
90+4' – Full Time: India Draw!
The referee blows the final whistle, and it’s 1-1 at the National Stadium. India fought back from a second-half deficit, with Rahim Ali scoring a dramatic late equalizer after a defensive error by Singapore. Despite being down to 10 men, the Blue Tigers show resilience to snatch a valuable point.
Full-Time Score: India 1-1 Singapore
- 9 Oct 2025 1:21 PM GMT
89' – India Equalizes!
Rahim Ali scores his first goal for India! A massive defensive error and a slip from Singapore’s goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud allow Rahim to pounce and slot the ball home. The Blue Tigers are level at 1-1, and the National Stadium erupts as India snatch a dramatic late equalizer.
India 1-1 Singapore
- 9 Oct 2025 1:11 PM GMT
81' – Gurpreet Under Pressure!
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu makes a diving save to deny another Singapore attempt, but collides with Deepak Tangri (India 22), and the ball slips from his grasp. Thankfully, Gurpreet recovers quickly and secures it before any Singapore player can capitalize. India survive another scare as the Lions keep pressing hard.
India 0-1 Singapore
- 9 Oct 2025 1:02 PM GMT
72' – Gurpreet Denies Singapore!
What a massive save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu! Glenn Kweh breaks through on a one-on-one, but Gurpreet stands tall, stretching full length to keep the ball out. Singapore continue to mount relentless pressure, but the Indian goalkeeper is keeping the Blue Tigers in the game.
India 0-1 Singapore
- 9 Oct 2025 12:51 PM GMT
60' – India Free-Kick Chance!
India earn a promising free-kick after a foul on Liston Colaco by Ryhan Stewart. Liston steps up and curls a powerful shot, but it deflects off the wall. India try to follow up, but the ball goes out for a goal kick, leaving the Blue Tigers still chasing an equalizer.
India 0-1 Singapore
- 9 Oct 2025 12:37 PM GMT
47' – Red Card for India!
Sandesh Jhingan sees red after receiving his second yellow for pushing a Singapore player to the ground. India are now down to 10 men, and the Blue Tigers face a tough task to fight back while Singapore look to capitalize on the numerical advantage.
India 0-1 Singapore
- 9 Oct 2025 12:34 PM GMT
46' – Second Half Begins!
The teams are back on the pitch, and the second half is underway at the National Stadium. India will look to chase an equalizer, while Singapore aims to protect their 1-0 lead. The Blue Tigers start with the kickoff, eager to make an impact early.
India 0-1 Singapore
- 9 Oct 2025 12:20 PM GMT
45+2' – Half-Time: Singapore Leads!
The referee blows the whistle for half-time, and Singapore heads into the break with a 1-0 lead. India started brightly and created a few early chances, but Singapore grew into the game and struck immediately after the restart. The Blue Tigers will need a strong second half to get back into the match.
Half-Time Score: India 0-1 Singapore
- 9 Oct 2025 12:18 PM GMT
46' – Singapore Takes the Lead!
Disaster for India right after the break! A ball from the center circle finds Ikhsan Fandi Ahmad, who makes no mistake, slotting it past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to give the Lions an early second-half lead. India will need to respond quickly.
India 0-1 Singapore