AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: India shares spoils with Singapore- Highlights

India 1-1 Singapore – Match Summary

India fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against Singapore in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier. Ikhsan Fandi Ahmad gave Singapore the lead early in the second half, but India, down to 10 men after Sandesh Jhingan’s red card, showed resilience. Rahim Ali scored a dramatic late equalizer following a defensive error, securing a valuable point for the Blue Tigers.

Highlights: