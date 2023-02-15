Football
India vs Nepal LIVE: Blue Tigresses face neighbours in FIFA friendly — Live Score, Updates, Blog
Indumathi Kathiseran wears the captain's armband as India's women's team takes on Nepal.
India vs Nepal LIVE: India's women's football team are taking on Nepal in a FIFA friendly match in Chennai on Wednesday.
This is in preparations for the Olympic Qualifiers in April. The Blue Tigresses have been clubbed with the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers First Round. Today's match begins at 7:30 pm IST.
Follow LIVE:
Live Updates
- 15 Feb 2023 1:07 PM GMT
India vs Nepal: Playing XIs
Aditi Chauhan plays in goal, Indumathi Kathiseran wears the captain's armband.
- 15 Feb 2023 1:06 PM GMT
India's Women's Football Team: Upcoming Matches
Following the two Friendlies against Nepal, India will continue to train for the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to take place in April, 2023.
FIFA Friendly Fixtures:
February 15: India vs Nepal, 7.30 pm IST, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.
February 18: India vs Nepal, 7.30 pm IST, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.