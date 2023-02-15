Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

India vs Nepal LIVE: Blue Tigresses face neighbours in FIFA friendly — Live Score, Updates, Blog

Indumathi Kathiseran wears the captain's armband as India's women's team takes on Nepal.

India vs Nepal LIVE: Blue Tigresses face neighbours in FIFA friendly — Live Score, Updates, Blog
X

India women's football team

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-02-15T18:37:02+05:30

India vs Nepal LIVE: India's women's football team are taking on Nepal in a FIFA friendly match in Chennai on Wednesday.

This is in preparations for the Olympic Qualifiers in April. The Blue Tigresses have been clubbed with the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers First Round. Today's match begins at 7:30 pm IST.

Follow LIVE:

Live Updates

2023-02-15 13:04:02
Football Live Blog Indian Football Olympic Qualifiers 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X