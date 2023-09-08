Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
SAFF U-16 Championship LIVE: India vs Maldives semi-finals- Scores, Updates, Blog
India will take on Maldives in the semi-finals of the SAFF U-16 Championship today at 2:30 PM IST. Get all the LIVE Updates here.
India secured the top spot in Group A and a berth in the semi-finals of the competition with two 1-0 wins over Bangladesh and Nepal.
India’s SAFF U-16 Championship semi-final against the Maldives will kick off at 2.30 pm IST at the Changlimithang Stadium, in Thimphu, Bhutan.
LIVE Updates:
2023-09-08 08:00:58
Hello & Welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of the SAFF U16 Championship semifinal game between India and Maldives!
