Football
AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan hammer India 11–0 - Highlights
India takes on Japan in a crucial AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group C clash in Perth.
India faces a stern test in Group C as the Blue Tigresses take on Asian powerhouse Japan in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 PM IST.
India currently sits fourth in the group after suffering a narrow 1-2 defeat against Vietnam in their opening match. Meanwhile, Japan began their campaign with a solid 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei and currently leads the group with three points from one match.
Chinese Taipei and Vietnam both have three points from two matches, making India’s clash against Japan an important opportunity to stay in contention in the group.
Historically, Japan have enjoyed a dominant record against India. The most recent meeting came during the Olympic qualifiers in 2023, where Japan secured a 7-0 victory.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 7 March 2026 6:34 PM IST
Full-time!
The referee blows for full-time in Perth as Japan secure a dominant victory over India in this Group C clash. Nadeshiko Japan showed their class throughout the match, while the Blue Tigresses will now turn their focus to the crucial final group game against Chinese Taipei.
India 0 – 11 Japan
- 7 March 2026 6:21 PM IST
86’ Substitution – India!
India make a late change as Lynda Kom Serto comes on to replace Manisha Kalyan.
India 0 – 11 Japan
- 7 March 2026 6:14 PM IST
80’ Goal! Miyazawa completes her hat-trick!
Japan add their eleventh of the night as Hinata Miyazawa grabs her third goal of the match. The Nadeshiko continue to find space in the Indian defence, and Miyazawa finishes clinically to cap off her hat-trick.
India 0 – 11 Japan
- 7 March 2026 5:58 PM IST
64’ Goal! Ueki completes her hat-trick!
Japan reach double figures as Riko Ueki completes her hat-trick. A precise pass from Honoka Hayashi finds Ueki in space, and she finishes comfortably to add another to Japan’s tally.
India 0 – 10 Japan ⚽
- 7 March 2026 5:56 PM IST
62’ Goal! Japan add another!
Japan continue the onslaught as Maya Hijikata gets on the scoresheet. A quick move down the right wing produces a cross into the box, and Hijikata rises to meet it, guiding a header past Elangbam Panthoi Chanu. It all happened in a flash.
India 0 – 9 Japan
- 7 March 2026 5:50 PM IST
55’ Goal! Japan make it eight!
Japan continue their relentless attack as Kiko Seike gets on the scoresheet again. Elangbam Panthoi Chanu dives to block the initial effort from the side, but with little defensive cover in front of her, the ball finds its way into the net.
India 0 – 8 Japan
- 7 March 2026 5:43 PM IST
49’ Goal! Ueki grabs her brace!
Japan add another as Riko Ueki gets her second of the match. Elangbam Panthoi Chanu reads the shot correctly and dives the right way, but the ball takes a bounce just in front of her and slips into the net.
India 0 – 7 Japan
- 7 March 2026 5:42 PM IST
46’ Goal! Japan strike immediately after the restart
Japan make it six right after the second half begins, with two substitutes combining. A long ball from the back finds Maya Hijikata on the left wing, who sends it into the middle for Riko Ueki. She finishes with ease past Sweety Devi and Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.
India 0 – 6 Japan ⚽
- 7 March 2026 5:39 PM IST
46’ Second half underway!
The second half is underway at the Perth Rectangular Stadium with Japan getting the game restarted. India will look to stay organised and try to find some rhythm after a difficult first half against a dominant Nadeshiko side.
India 0 – 5 Japan