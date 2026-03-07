AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan hammer India 11–0 - Highlights

India faces a stern test in Group C as the Blue Tigresses take on Asian powerhouse Japan in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 PM IST.

India currently sits fourth in the group after suffering a narrow 1-2 defeat against Vietnam in their opening match. Meanwhile, Japan began their campaign with a solid 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei and currently leads the group with three points from one match.

Chinese Taipei and Vietnam both have three points from two matches, making India’s clash against Japan an important opportunity to stay in contention in the group.

Historically, Japan have enjoyed a dominant record against India. The most recent meeting came during the Olympic qualifiers in 2023, where Japan secured a 7-0 victory.

As it happened: