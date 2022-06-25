Football
India U-17 women's team suffers 1-3 loss to Chile
The Indian U-17 women's team suffered a 1-3 loss against Chile in its second match in the four-nation tournament despite an improved performance.
The women's side came into this match after haplessly going down to the Italian side 0-7 in the opening fixture. Despite a slow start by both the teams in the initial stages, it was India that got a chance to snatch an early lead through defender Naketa, whose long-ranger free-kick failed to put the Chileans in a spot of bother.
In the 11th minute, Chile found a breakthrough with Katerine Ramos, who inflicted a blow to the Indians.
While the Indians tried to bounce back quickly and were in search of an equaliser, Chile doubled their lead in the 19th minute, through a clinical header from Maitte.
With the first half ending 2-0 in favour of Chile, India came out after the break and looked desperate to restore parity.
With an uphill task in hand, the Indians reduced the deficit and made it 1-2 when a ball from Neha landed at the feet of Kajol, and the latter skilfully headed the ball into the back of the goal in a flash.
However, despite a much-needed goal, the Indian side's aspirations were soon dashed when, in the 67th minute, Chile's Ambar Rolino made it 3-1, putting a final nail in the coffin.
The remainder of the game saw the Indians maintaining their attack but it was the Chileans who walked off the field as victors.