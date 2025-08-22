Football
SAFF U17 Championship LIVE: young tigresses take on Bangaldesh- Blog, scores, updates
India face Bangladesh in the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 on August 22 in Thimphu. Get all the live updates.
The SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 continues with its most anticipated battle as India take on Bangladesh on Friday, August 22, at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan. Kick-off is at 14:30 IST.
The rivalry with Bangladesh adds spice to the occasion. Both teams share the distinction of winning the SAFF U17 (and U16 predecessor) titles twice each and have contested four finals. Just last year, Bangladesh edged out India on penalties in the U16 final, leaving many of today’s Indian players hungry for redemption.
Bangladesh also started strong, defeating hosts Bhutan 3-1 on Wednesday.
With history, rivalry, and early momentum on the line, the India vs Bangladesh clash promises to be the defining showdown of the group stage.
LIVE Updates:
- 22 Aug 2025 10:31 AM GMT
69’ India threaten down the left!
Substitute Anita Dungdung cuts inside smartly and looks to slide a pass into the box. However, Bangladesh’s defence reads it well and intercepts before danger can build.
Score: India 1-0 Bangladesh
- 22 Aug 2025 10:20 AM GMT
59’ Chance goes begging for India!
A mix-up at the back as the Bangladesh goalkeeper Mst Yearzan Begum (22) rushes off her line. India almost pounces, but she manages to clear at the last moment. The Young Tigresses settle for a throw-in high up the pitch.
Score: India 1-0 Bangladesh
- 22 Aug 2025 10:06 AM GMT
46’ Second half underway!
We’re back in action at the Changlimithang Stadium. India now play from right to left, holding a slender 1-0 lead over Bangladesh as the Young Tigresses look to build on their first-half advantage.
Score: India 1-0 Bangladesh
- 22 Aug 2025 9:50 AM GMT
Half-Time in Thimphu!
An entertaining first half comes to a close with India leading 1-0 thanks to Pearl Fernandes’s composed finish in the 13th minute. Bangladesh created chances of their own, but goalkeeper Munni kept them at bay with a crucial save from Alpi Akter's strike. All to play for after the break!
Score at HT: India 1-0 Bangladesh
- 22 Aug 2025 9:49 AM GMT
48’ Corner for India!
Shveta Rani (10) swings in the delivery, which is met by an Indian attacker, but the final shot only finds the side netting. A close call, but no addition to the lead.
Score: India 1-0 Bangladesh
- 22 Aug 2025 9:46 AM GMT
45’Added time in Thimphu!
The referee signals four minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half. India continue to protect their narrow lead as Bangladesh push forward.
Score: India 1-0 Bangladesh
- 22 Aug 2025 9:38 AM GMT
38’ Big save by Munni!
Alpi Akter wriggles past the Indian defence and unleashes a sharp effort on goal. But Munni stands tall, reacting quickly to gather and deny Bangladesh the equaliser.
Score: India 1-0 Bangladesh
- 22 Aug 2025 9:36 AM GMT
35’ Corner for Bangladesh!
A well-taken delivery from the right causes momentary concern in the Indian box. However, the connecting header flies over the bar without testing Munni.
Score: India 1-0 Bangladesh
- 22 Aug 2025 9:26 AM GMT
25’ Chance for India!
The Young Tigresses build patiently from the back before Pritika Barman makes a clever line-breaking run. She threads the ball forward, but Pearl Fernandes’s shot curls wide of the far post.
Score: India 1-0 Bangladesh
- 22 Aug 2025 9:17 AM GMT
13’ Goal for India!
Superb play from Pearl Fernandes! She drove straight through the middle, latched onto a midfield pass, and showed class with a delicate chip over the Bangladesh goalkeeper.
India 1-0 Bangladesh