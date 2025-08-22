SAFF U17 Championship LIVE: young tigresses take on Bangaldesh- Blog, scores, updates

The SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 continues with its most anticipated battle as India take on Bangladesh on Friday, August 22, at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan. Kick-off is at 14:30 IST.

The rivalry with Bangladesh adds spice to the occasion. Both teams share the distinction of winning the SAFF U17 (and U16 predecessor) titles twice each and have contested four finals. Just last year, Bangladesh edged out India on penalties in the U16 final, leaving many of today’s Indian players hungry for redemption.

Bangladesh also started strong, defeating hosts Bhutan 3-1 on Wednesday.

With history, rivalry, and early momentum on the line, the India vs Bangladesh clash promises to be the defining showdown of the group stage.

LIVE Updates: