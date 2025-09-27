Football
SAFF U17 FINAL: India U17 Crowned Champions- Highlights
Get the highlights as India U17 face Bangladesh in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final at the Racecourse International Stadium.
India U17 successfully defended their title, defeating Bangladesh U17 4-1 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time.
The Blue Colts drew first blood in the 3rd minute when Dallamuon Gangte converted a rebound from a free-kick. Bangladesh responded in the 24th minute through MD Manik, only for Azlaan Shah KH to restore India’s lead in the 37th minute. The equalizer came dramatically in stoppage time when MD Manik headed in from a corner, sending the match into a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.
In the shootout, India were clinical, scoring four of their penalties while Bangladesh managed just one, sealing the victory and their 11th SAFF men’s youth championship. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes, who has now guided India to five of these titles, praised his team’s resilience, discipline, and fighting spirit throughout the tournament.
The triumph reinforces India’s dominance at the youth level in South Asia, and the Blue Colts will look to build on this momentum in upcoming international competitions.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 27 Sep 2025 2:36 PM GMT
What a moment!
With this victory, India U17 have now won a total of 11 SAFF men’s youth titles. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes, who has guided the team to five of those triumphs, expressed his pride in the squad’s resilience and fighting spirit throughout the tournament.
- 27 Sep 2025 2:35 PM GMT
Penalty Shootout Complete!
India U17 are crowned SAFF U17 Champions 2025! 🎉 After a thrilling penalty shootout, the Blue Colts triumph 4-1 on penalties over Bangladesh, completing a dramatic finale at the Racecourse International Stadium. Celebration all around as India defends their title and lifts the trophy once again!
Final Score: India 2 - 2 Bangladesh (India 4-1 on penalties)
- 27 Sep 2025 2:31 PM GMT
India scores!
Score: India 2 - 0 Bangladesh
- 27 Sep 2025 2:30 PM GMT
Bangladesh misses!
Score: India 1 - 0 Bangladesh
- 27 Sep 2025 2:29 PM GMT
India goes first!
India scores
Score: India 1 - 0 Bangladesh
- 27 Sep 2025 2:27 PM GMT
Full-Time!
After a dramatic finish, the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final ends 2-2 at the Racecourse International Stadium. No extra time will be played, and the title will be decided by a penalty shootout. The tension is sky-high as both teams prepare for the spot-kick showdown!
Score: India 2 - 2 Bangladesh
- 27 Sep 2025 2:26 PM GMT
90+5' Goal!
Unbelievable! Bangladesh snatch a last-second equalizer! From a corner, MD Manik rises highest and heads it past Manash Jyoti Baruah, sending the stadium into chaos. What a dramatic twist at the very end!
Score: India 2 - 2 Bangladesh