SAFF U17 FINAL: India U17 Crowned Champions- Highlights

India U17 successfully defended their title, defeating Bangladesh U17 4-1 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time.

The Blue Colts drew first blood in the 3rd minute when Dallamuon Gangte converted a rebound from a free-kick. Bangladesh responded in the 24th minute through MD Manik, only for Azlaan Shah KH to restore India’s lead in the 37th minute. The equalizer came dramatically in stoppage time when MD Manik headed in from a corner, sending the match into a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

In the shootout, India were clinical, scoring four of their penalties while Bangladesh managed just one, sealing the victory and their 11th SAFF men’s youth championship. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes, who has now guided India to five of these titles, praised his team’s resilience, discipline, and fighting spirit throughout the tournament.

The triumph reinforces India’s dominance at the youth level in South Asia, and the Blue Colts will look to build on this momentum in upcoming international competitions.

