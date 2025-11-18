India Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Score and updates - AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Khalid Jamil’s new-look India will take on neighbours Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday night in what is a rather inconsequential Group C fixture.

With both sides already knocked out, the outcome, despite being academic in nature, holds consequence for several reasons.

For one, India will look to win and avoid finishing at the bottom of the table. Additionally, the game will mark the first time in 22-years that India has played Bangladesh in Bangladesh.

The last time the two sides met was in March this year when a rather forgettable draw ensued in Guwahati.

All eyes will be on the Indian bench, for Ryan Williams, who only recently traded his Australian passport for an Indian one, is being fast-tracked for a possible debut on the night.

Going into the game, the two sides have played each other 29 times with both India and Bangladesh winning 14 each and 11 ending in a draw.

Catch all the live action as it happens right here.