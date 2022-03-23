CWG Begin In
India vs Bahrain LIVE: Score, goals, and updates

LIVE Updates from the International Friendly match between Bahrain and India

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-23T22:09:20+05:30

Indian National Men's Team are going to face Bahrain in an International FIFA Friendly at the National Stadium, Bahrain. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview

Live Updates

  • 23 March 2022 4:39 PM GMT

    30' Freekick for India. Rahim Ali was brought down in the right flank. However, India couldn't capitalise on the free-kick.


    Bahrain 0-0 India 

  • 23 March 2022 4:34 PM GMT

    28' Corner for India. Liston Colaco is ready to take the set-piece. However, his delivery was a low one and it got cleared easily.


    Bahrain 0-0 India

  • 23 March 2022 4:27 PM GMT

    22' India has weathered the early pressure and we are now seeing a more open game. However, it's still Bahrain who are creating more opportunities.


    Bahrain 0-0 India

  • 23 March 2022 4:25 PM GMT

    Off Target

    17' First big chance for India. Manvir gets the ball from a throw-in goes to the byline and put up a cross in the centre of the box for Danish. However, the midfielder's header wasn't on target.


    Bahrain 0-0 India

  • 23 March 2022 4:22 PM GMT

    Off the Bar

    16' What a chance for Bahrain to take the lead. They built a beautiful move that dissected the Indian defence however, still lacked the finish.


    Bahrain 0-0 India

  • 23 March 2022 4:17 PM GMT

    Extended pressure from Bahrain

    13' Bahrain are dominating the proceedings here. They are stitching good moves one after another. India are just holding shape right now.


    Bahrain 0-0 India

  • 23 March 2022 4:13 PM GMT

    Penalty Saved

    6' Bahrain has been given a penalty as a shot from the close range has hit Sandesh's hand. Mahdi is ready to take it. However, India's captain saves the day as he saves the penalty with a full length dive.


    Bahrain 0-0 India

  • 23 March 2022 4:08 PM GMT

    5' Both teams are looking to keep the possession. Not much happening right now.


    Bahrain 0-0 India

  • 23 March 2022 4:03 PM GMT

    KICK OFF

    1'  Here we go. 


    Bahrain 0-0 India

  • 23 March 2022 3:44 PM GMT

    Reserve Bench

    Amrinder, Prabhsukhan, Chinglensana, Seriton, Akash, Anirudh, Brandon, Yasir, Aniket, Roshan, Hormipam, Anwar

Football Indian Football Indian Football Team AIFF 
