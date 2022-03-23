Football
India vs Bahrain LIVE: Score, goals, and updates
LIVE Updates from the International Friendly match between Bahrain and India
Indian National Men's Team are going to face Bahrain in an International FIFA Friendly at the National Stadium, Bahrain. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
Live Updates
- 23 March 2022 4:39 PM GMT
30' Freekick for India. Rahim Ali was brought down in the right flank. However, India couldn't capitalise on the free-kick.
Bahrain 0-0 India
- 23 March 2022 4:34 PM GMT
28' Corner for India. Liston Colaco is ready to take the set-piece. However, his delivery was a low one and it got cleared easily.
Bahrain 0-0 India
- 23 March 2022 4:27 PM GMT
22' India has weathered the early pressure and we are now seeing a more open game. However, it's still Bahrain who are creating more opportunities.
Bahrain 0-0 India
- 23 March 2022 4:25 PM GMT
Off Target
17' First big chance for India. Manvir gets the ball from a throw-in goes to the byline and put up a cross in the centre of the box for Danish. However, the midfielder's header wasn't on target.
Bahrain 0-0 India
- 23 March 2022 4:22 PM GMT
Off the Bar
16' What a chance for Bahrain to take the lead. They built a beautiful move that dissected the Indian defence however, still lacked the finish.
Bahrain 0-0 India
- 23 March 2022 4:17 PM GMT
Extended pressure from Bahrain
13' Bahrain are dominating the proceedings here. They are stitching good moves one after another. India are just holding shape right now.
Bahrain 0-0 India
- 23 March 2022 4:13 PM GMT
Penalty Saved
6' Bahrain has been given a penalty as a shot from the close range has hit Sandesh's hand. Mahdi is ready to take it. However, India's captain saves the day as he saves the penalty with a full length dive.
Bahrain 0-0 India
- 23 March 2022 4:08 PM GMT
5' Both teams are looking to keep the possession. Not much happening right now.
Bahrain 0-0 India
- 23 March 2022 4:03 PM GMT
KICK OFF
1' Here we go.
Bahrain 0-0 India
- 23 March 2022 3:44 PM GMT
Reserve Bench
Amrinder, Prabhsukhan, Chinglensana, Seriton, Akash, Anirudh, Brandon, Yasir, Aniket, Roshan, Hormipam, Anwar