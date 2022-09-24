Football
India v Singapore International Friendly- Live Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow all the LIVE ACTION from international friendly between India and Singapore here.
The Indian football team will resume international action when they take on Singapore in an international friendly at Thong Nhat Stadium, Vietnam today.
India is playing Vietnam and Singapore in a friendly tournament before the start of the domestic season next month.
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2022 1:32 PM GMT
75' - Liston's shot is off target
A brilliant run in and attempt by Liston from the left flank, but the shot is just wide of the goal post. That shot had the power and it did beat the goalkeeper, but unfortunately it is wide.
- 24 Sep 2022 1:28 PM GMT
70' - Time running out
India still have a control over the proceedings, but they have not been able to convert anything. Time is running out for them and a draw will surely be a far from ideal result.
- 24 Sep 2022 1:18 PM GMT
61' - India with the ball possession
India have enjoyed most of the possession for the first 15 minutes of the second half, but there have been no real chance created apart from that freekick from Anirudh Thapa.
- 24 Sep 2022 1:07 PM GMT
49' - Ashique's shot saved!
A brilliantly taken freekick from Anirudh Thapa and it's delivered perfectly to Ashique. The Kerala lad collects it cleanly and shoots it on target as well, but a diving Singapore goalkeeper denies.
It's a corner for India and this time Sunil Chhetri's header is saved. Ridiculous goalkeeping this!
- 24 Sep 2022 1:02 PM GMT
46' - Back live
We are back live for the second half and India gets a throw in rightaway.