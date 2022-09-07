Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
SAFF Women's Championship 2022- India v Pakistan- Updates, Scores, Live Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the India v Pakistan clash from SAFF Women's Championship 2022.
The defending champions India will take on their arch-rival Pakistan to kick off the title defence of the SAFF Women's Championship.
With FIFA lifting the ban from AIFF, this tournament is extremely important for the women's football team to put the disappointments of the past few weeks.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
Next Story