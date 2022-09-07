Log In
Football

SAFF Women's Championship 2022- India v Pakistan- Updates, Scores, Live Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the India v Pakistan clash from SAFF Women's Championship 2022.

Indian women
Indian women's football team (Source: Indian Football)

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-09-07T13:12:37+05:30

The defending champions India will take on their arch-rival Pakistan to kick off the title defence of the SAFF Women's Championship.

With FIFA lifting the ban from AIFF, this tournament is extremely important for the women's football team to put the disappointments of the past few weeks.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

Football Indian Football Women's Football 
