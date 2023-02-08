U-20 Women's team begins camp on 10 Feb after SAFF U-20 C'ships heartbreak

The India U-20 Women's National Team will resume its training camp in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday, February 10, 2023, after getting knocked out of the ongoing SAFF U-20 Women's Championship.



The team returning from the heartbreak will begin their camp in order to prepare for the upcoming AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers next month. India is placed alongside Singapore, Indonesia and hosts Vietnam in Group F.

Disappointing end to SAFF U-20 Women's Championship

Earlier just needing a draw against Nepal to reach the finals, India capitulated in the second half to suffer a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Nepal.

Bangladesh finished the Group Stage with seven points from three matches, with Nepal coming in at second with six points, while India garnered four.

It was a tale of two halves, as India started the match on the front foot, but Nepal clawed back in the second half. Apurna Narzary had put India in the lead early on, but a goal each from Anjali Chand, Preeti Rai, and Amisha Karki meant that Nepal secured their spot in the final.



India Head Coach Maymol Rocky said after the match, "It's quite sad that we started well, but we went lower and lower. Nepal got a penalty, which was of course not good for us, and then the girls started slowing down. Overall, we played well in the tournament, but we probably could not make it to the final, which was the saddest part for us."