Football
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India thrash Turkmenistan 7-0 - Highlights
India’s U20 women’s team beat Turkmenistan 7-0 in Yangon to go top of Group D in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, with braces from Shubhangi Singh and Sulanjana Raul.
After a goalless draw with Indonesia on Wednesday, the Indian U20 women’s team returned to the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Friday, August 8, 2025, with one clear objective: to secure their first win in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers (Group D).
India’s U20 women’s team stormed to the top of Group D in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers with a thumping 7-0 win over Turkmenistan in Yangon.
Braces from Shubhangi Singh and Sulanjana Raul, along with goals from Sibani Devi, Thoibisana Chanu, and Pooja, sealed a commanding victory.
The Young Tigresses now lead Myanmar on goal difference, setting up a decisive final clash on August 10.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 8 Aug 2025 2:28 PM GMT
Thank You for Joining Us!
That’s all from our live coverage of India’s emphatic 7-0 win over Turkmenistan in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers. Thank you for following along and cheering for the Young Tigresses.
We’ll be back on August 10 for the decisive clash against Myanmar, where a place at the Asian Cup will be on the line. See you and good night!
- 8 Aug 2025 2:27 PM GMT
Full-Time: India 7-0 Turkmenistan!
A commanding performance from the Young Tigresses keeps their qualification hopes firmly on track. India burst out of the blocks with first-half goals from Shubhangi Singh (2), Sibani Devi, Thoibisana Chanu, and Sulanjana Raul to lead 5-0 at the break.
After the restart, Pooja struck in the 64th minute to secure the crucial sixth goal needed to go top of Group D, before Sulanjana Raul added her second in stoppage time to round off the scoring.
India now lead the group on goal difference over Myanmar, with everything to play for in the final match.
- 8 Aug 2025 2:26 PM GMT
94' India Hit Seventh in Added Time!
In stoppage time, India cap off a dominant display with their seventh goal of the evening. Sulanjana Raul is picked out by a substitute on the flank, and she makes no mistake, firing past the Turkmenistan keeper to complete a resounding 7-0 win for the Young Tigresses.
- 8 Aug 2025 2:23 PM GMT
90' Five Minutes Stoppage Time!
The fourth official signals five additional minutes at the Thuwunna Stadium. India remain firmly in control at 6-0, still probing for more as Turkmenistan sit deep in their defensive half.
- 8 Aug 2025 2:16 PM GMT
85' Turkmenistan Drop Deep!
With India now 6-0 ahead, Turkmenistan have retreated into a tight defensive shape, packing bodies behind the ball. The Young Tigresses continue to press high and circulate possession, looking for gaps to break through, but the Central Asians are focused solely on damage control.
- 8 Aug 2025 1:57 PM GMT
64' Pooja Scores India’s Crucial Sixth!
In the 64th minute, Kiran makes a driving run down the right before her effort is blocked behind for a corner. Neha swings in the resulting set-piece, and the ball drops perfectly for Pooja, who smashes it into the net from close range. India go 6-0 up, enough to take them top of Group D on goal difference.
- 8 Aug 2025 1:48 PM GMT
55' Quiet Start to the Second Half!
The opening 10 minutes after the restart have passed without a goal. India continue to control possession and probe for openings, but Turkmenistan are defending in numbers to keep the Young Tigresses from adding to their tally. The search for that crucial sixth goal goes on.
- 8 Aug 2025 1:35 PM GMT
Second Half Underway – India Chasing Top Spot!
We’re back for the second half at the Thuwunna Stadium. India lead 5-0 and know that one more goal will take them above Myanmar on goal difference to the top of Group D. The Young Tigresses are pushing forward from the restart, intent on sealing all three points and boosting their qualification hopes.
- 8 Aug 2025 1:21 PM GMT
Half-Time: India 5-0 Turkmenistan!
A dominant first-half display sees the Young Tigresses race into a commanding lead through goals from Shubhangi Singh (2), Sibani Devi, Thoibisana Chanu, and Sulanjana Raul. India have controlled possession, looked sharp from set-pieces, and punished Turkmenistan’s defensive lapses to put one foot firmly on the road to victory.
- 8 Aug 2025 1:14 PM GMT
40' Shubhangi Singh bags her brace!
In the 40th minute, India win a free-kick on the right, with Neha whipping in a dangerous delivery. The Turkmenistan goalkeeper manages to punch it away, but the ball drops into a crowded box. Amid the scramble, captain Shubhangi Singh reacts quickest, smashing a right-footed shot into the net to make it 5-0 for the Young Tigresses.