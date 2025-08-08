AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India thrash Turkmenistan 7-0 - Highlights

After a goalless draw with Indonesia on Wednesday, the Indian U20 women’s team returned to the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Friday, August 8, 2025, with one clear objective: to secure their first win in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers (Group D).

India’s U20 women’s team stormed to the top of Group D in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers with a thumping 7-0 win over Turkmenistan in Yangon.

Braces from Shubhangi Singh and Sulanjana Raul, along with goals from Sibani Devi, Thoibisana Chanu, and Pooja, sealed a commanding victory.

The Young Tigresses now lead Myanmar on goal difference, setting up a decisive final clash on August 10.

As it happened: