India name 23-member squad for AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026

India have announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026, marking the team’s return to the continental tournament after two decades.



Head coach Joakim Alexandersson finalised the squad ahead of the competition, with the Young Tigresses set to begin their campaign on April 2 against Japan at the Thammasat Stadium. India will then face Australia on April 5 and Chinese Taipei on April 8 in their remaining group matches.



The team arrived in Bangkok on March 20 and has undergone nearly two weeks of acclimatisation and preparation. A preliminary travelling group of 24 players was reduced to 23, with defender Alka Indwar missing out on the final selection.

India’s build-up to the tournament began with a training camp in Bengaluru earlier this year following the Indian Women’s League season. The squad later travelled to Sweden for a month-long exposure tour, where they played five friendly matches against senior club sides.

After returning to India, the team continued preparations in Kolkata before departing for Thailand.

The tournament format allows the top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed sides, to advance to the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists will secure qualification for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026.

All matches of the tournament will be streamed live on FanCode.

India’s 23-member squad for AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Nandini, Ribansi Jamu

Defenders: Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Ruchi Yadav, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja, Shruti Kumari

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul

India’s schedule at AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026:

18:30 IST, April 2: Japan vs India (Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani)

14:30 IST, April 5: India vs Australia (Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani)

14:30 IST, April 8: Chinese Taipei vs India (Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani)