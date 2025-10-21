Football: India U20 women to play Kazakhstan in two friendly matches

The Indian U20 women's team will travel to Shymkent to play two friendly matches against Kazakhstan U19 later this month.

These games will form part of India's preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, which will be held in April 2026.

The Indian team has been camping at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, and will depart for Kazakhstan on October 23.

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson will announce the 23-member squad before the team's departure.

India U20 women qualified for the Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years after defeating Myanmar in their last qualifying match in August. On the other hand, Kazakhstan will use these games to prepare for their upcoming UEFA Women's U19 Championship qualifiers.

Schedule

October 25: Kazakhstan U19 Women vs India U20 Women

October 28: Kazakhstan U19 Women vs India U20 Women



