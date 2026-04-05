India suffer 0-5 defeat to Australia, face must-win clash in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

India’s U20 women’s team suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat against Australia in their second Group C match of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand on Sunday.

Australia took control of the contest through a hat-trick from Skye Halmarick, who scored in the 38th minute from the penalty spot, followed by quick strikes in the 39th and 48th minutes. Danella Butrus added a fourth goal in the 54th minute, while Daisy Brown completed the scoring in stoppage time.

The result leaves India at the bottom of Group C with no points from two matches. However, a win against Chinese Taipei in their final group fixture could still keep their qualification hopes alive.

India began the match on a positive note, creating early chances on the counter. Sulanjana Raul made an impact down the left flank in the opening minutes, delivering a low cross for Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, though the move did not result in a shot on target. Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam also attempted to create from set-pieces but could not find the breakthrough.

Australia’s first real opportunity came through Avaani Prakash, whose effort was saved by goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem. The breakthrough came in the 38th minute after a penalty was awarded, with Halmarick converting from the spot before quickly doubling the lead with a header.

Australia maintained their momentum after the break, extending their lead through Halmarick’s third goal and Butrus’ close-range finish. Despite the scoreline, India continued to push forward, with Monalisha making multiple saves and Remi Thokchom producing a goal-line clearance late in the game.

India’s best chance arrived in the 85th minute, but Sibani’s header went wide. Brown added a fifth in injury time to seal the result.