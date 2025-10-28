India U20 women draw against Kazakhstan U19 in second friendly

The India U20 women’s football team were held to a 1-1 draw by Kazakhstan U19 in the second and final friendly at the BIIK Sports Complex in Shymkent on Tuesday.

After a goalless first half, Kazakhstan took the lead through Adeliya Bekkozhina in the 47th minute. India responded swiftly as forward Pooja, who had also found the net in the opening match, equalised in the 55th minute to ensure the visitors finished their Kazakhstan tour unbeaten.

India Women’s U20 and Kazakhstan Women's U19 play out a 1-1 draw in the second and final friendly of the Young Tigresses' trip. #KAZIND | 📷: @IndianFootball | #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nvbwYTBe7l — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) October 28, 2025

The Young Tigresses, under the All India Football Federation’s developmental plan, played the two-match series as part of their preparations for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026. India had earlier registered a 3-2 victory in the first friendly held on Saturday.

India U20 Women’s Line-up: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (GK), Remi Thokchom, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Neha, Pooja, Sibani Devi Nongmaikapam, Lhingdeikim, Shubhangi Singh (C), Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Kajol Dsouza.