India U20 women's football team to play four friendlies against Swedish clubs

The Indian U20 women’s footballteam will play four friendly matches against Swedish clubs during their ongoing preparatory camp in Sweden.

The Young Tigresses will take on the senior teams of Hammarby IF on February 19, Täby FK on February 22, Enskede IK Dam on February 25, and Karlbergs BK on February 28.

Sweden is one of the best women's football nations and will provide very good exposure for the Indian side ahead of the AFC Women's U20 Asian Cup in Thailand.

India U20 women arrived in Sweden on February 5 and have been training at the Bosön National Sports Centre in Lidingö, near Stockholm.

India will face Japan (April 2), Australia (April 5) and Chinese Taipei (April 8) in Group C of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026.

More details 🔗 https://t.co/9f7XB3SZWO#YoungTigresses… pic.twitter.com/DHi5vfGzAE

India U20 women’s team's friendly matches in Sweden:

February 19: India U20 Women vs Hammarby IF (Hammarby Sports Ground, Stockholm, at 18:30 IST)

February 22: India U20 Women vs Täby FK (Bosön National Sports Centre, Lidingö)

February 25: India U20 Women vs Enskede IK Dam (Bosön National Sports Centre, Lidingö)

February 28: India U20 Women vs Karlbergs BK (Bosön National Sports Centre, Lidingö)