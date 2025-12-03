Indian U-20 women's football team extends its unbeaten run to 9 games

The Indian U20 women's football team registered its second consecutive win against Uzbekistan in a 2-match friendly series in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday.

The team continued their good form this year to clinch a dominating 4-2 win over the Uzbeks and extend their unbeaten run to nine games, including the historic Asian Cup Qualifiers.

India improved its goal-scoring prowess from the last match, where it edged past the same opponents just by a single goal. This will boost the team's confidence ahead of the 2026 Asian Cup.

Solid Preparation for the Asian Cup

India has been camping at the FC Madras Academy since November 11. Last month, the Young Tigresses played two friendly matches against Kazakhstan U19 in Shymkent, winning 3-2 and drawing 1-1.

Overall, India has played 12 games this year and has had a solid outing with 8 wins, 3 draws, and just a single loss, that too against a higher-ranked Russia in February.

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson is working hard with his team, resulting in the historic qualification for the Women's U20 Asian Cup after two decades.

And now, they are doubling up their preparations for a much tougher challenge at the Asian Cup, having the likes of Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei in their Group.

The Asian Cup will be held in Thailand from 1–18 April 2026 and will serve as the Asian qualification tournament for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, with all four semi-finalists earning direct qualification.