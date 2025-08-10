India U20 Women qualify for AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026, ending 20-year wait

The full-time whistle in Yangon was more than just a signal of victory; it was the sound of history echoing across India.

Against a backdrop of deafening drums and passionate home support, the Young Tigresses stood tall, silencing the Myanmar crowd with grit, heart, and a single decisive goal.

Myanmar had the home advantage, but as captain Shubhangi Singh reflected after the match, there’s no better feeling than quieting a roaring stadium.

This win didn’t just book a ticket to the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026; it ended a two-decade wait and proved that Indian women’s football can rise to the occasion, no matter the odds.

The decisive goal came in the 27th minute when Neha’s teasing ball from the right found its way across to the far post. She slid it into the box, where the Myanmar goalkeeper fumbled under pressure, allowing Pooja to rise and head home. It was a moment of instinct and composure, and one that will be remembered for years in Indian women’s football.

THE GIRLS HAVE DONE IT 🔥🔥



The Indian women's U20 team beats Myanmar 1️⃣-0️⃣ to book a spot at the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand.



The Young Tigresses began cautiously but found their rhythm after the opener, pressing high and testing Myanmar’s defence. The hosts, urged on by a drum-beating, flag-waving crowd, fought back hard. Daisy Aung’s long-range strike in the 22nd minute drew a flying save from Monalisha Devi, setting the tone for a heroic performance by the Indian goalkeeper.

In the 80th minute came the flashpoint of the match, a powerful shot from substitute Moe Pwint Phyu was met with controversy as Myanmar believed it had crossed the line. Monalisha clawed the ball away, and the referee waved play on, ruling no goal. The crowd roared in protest, but India stayed focused.

The final minutes were a test of nerve. Myanmar poured forward, crosses flew into the box, and the tension was palpable. But India’s defence, marshalled by Captain Shubhangi Singh, held firm through five minutes of stoppage time.

When the final whistle blew, history was sealed. This was not just a qualification; it was a statement. It came just weeks after the senior women’s team, the Blue Tigresses, also earned their place at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 through merit for the first time in over two decades. The senior squad’s achievement had inspired the juniors, and now the Young Tigresses have matched that feat, proving the promise of Indian women’s football.

As the players embraced in celebration, the roar of the home crowd faded into the background. The dream of Thailand 2026 is now a reality. And for the first time in a generation, both India’s senior and U20 women’s teams will stand shoulder to shoulder among Asia’s elite.