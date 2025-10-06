India U17 Women’s Football squad announced for AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed that head coach Joakim Alexandersson has selected a 23-member squad for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers.

The tournament will take place from October 13 to 17 at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.

India has been drawn in Group G alongside hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan. The Young Tigresses will open their campaign against the Kyrgyz Republic on October 13, followed by a clash with Uzbekistan on October 17.

Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 18:30 IST. The winner of the three-team group will secure a place in the 12-team final tournament in China next year.

Following their triumph at the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship in Bhutan in August, the squad continued preparations at training camps in Bengaluru and Goa. The team is scheduled to arrive in Bishkek on October 7 to acclimatize to the cooler conditions ahead of their opening match.

India's 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Thameena Fathima.

Defenders: Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Binita Horo, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Joyshini Chanu Huidrom, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Anita Dungdung, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Shveta Rani, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, Nira Chanu Longjam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Fernandes.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

India's schedule:

18:30 IST, October 13: Kyrgyz Republic vs India

18:30 IST, October 17: India vs Uzbekistan

Venue: Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic