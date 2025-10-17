Football
AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India U17 qualify for Asian Cup- Highlights
India U17 Women beat Uzbekistan to qualify for AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026.
The India U17 women’s national team scripted history in Bishkek, defeating Uzbekistan 2–1 to qualify for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 — their first qualification through the qualifiers route.
India showed character and composure after a tough start. Uzbekistan took the lead in the 38th minute, capitalizing on a rebound after a save from goalkeeper Munni. But the second half belonged entirely to India. Substitute Thandamoni Baskey sparked the comeback in the 55th minute with a powerful finish after a quick counterattack. Ten minutes later, Anushka Kumari produced a moment of brilliance, dribbling past the Uzbek defence before firing home to give India the lead.
The final minutes saw heavy pressure from Uzbekistan, but the Indian defence, marshalled by captain Julan Nongmaithem and Elizabed Lakra, stood firm to protect the advantage.
With this win, India top Group G with six points from two matches, securing their place in next year’s continental showpiece in China.
This achievement marks a remarkable milestone, as India’s U17, U20, and senior women’s teams have all now qualified for their respective AFC Asian Cups, a first in Indian football history.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 17 Oct 2025 2:53 PM GMT
90+4’ | FULL-TIME: India 2–1 Uzbekistan!
The Young Tigresses have done it! India U17 women secure a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Uzbekistan in Bishkek, booking their place in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026.
Goals from Thandamoni Baskey and Anushka Kumari sealed the win, overturning Shakhzoda Alikhonova’s first-half strike. With this historic result, India joins the U20 and senior women’s teams in Asia’s elite competition, marking a proud moment for Indian women’s football.
Final Score: India 2–1 Uzbekistan
- 17 Oct 2025 2:47 PM GMT
90’+ | Four minutes of added time !
The referee has signaled four minutes of stoppage time at the end of regulation. India will look to hold their lead, while Uzbekistan push forward in search of a late equaliser.
Score: India 2–1 Uzbekistan
- 17 Oct 2025 2:41 PM GMT
83’ | Uzbekistan committing fouls!
The match has become increasingly physical, with Uzbekistan racking up a series of fouls as they try to halt India’s momentum. The Young Tigresses remain composed, looking to exploit any opportunities on the counter while managing the pressure.
Score remains: India 2–1 Uzbekistan
- 17 Oct 2025 2:24 PM GMT
66’ | GOAL for India!
Anushka Kumari produces a moment of brilliance, slicing through Uzbekistan’s defence with skill and composure.
She drops defenders with a clever turn and fires the ball into the net, giving India the lead in a stunning display of attacking quality!
India 2–1 Uzbekistan – The Young Tigresses are now in the driver’s seat for AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualification!
- 17 Oct 2025 2:17 PM GMT
55' GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLL!
A dangerous free-kick for Uzbekistan is well defended by India, but the ball falls for a throw-in, and a threatening cross finds its way into the box. Thandamoni Baskey seizes the moment, smashing it home on the counter to level the score!
India 1–1 Uzbekistan – The Young Tigresses are back in the game!
- 17 Oct 2025 2:04 PM GMT
46’ | SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
The teams are back on the pitch for the second half at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium. India, in their blue kits, continue from right to left, while Uzbekistan look to consolidate their lead.
The Young Tigresses will aim to find an equaliser quickly to keep their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 qualification hopes alive, while the visitors will try to maintain their advantage.
- 17 Oct 2025 1:47 PM GMT
45’+1 | HALF-TIME: India 0–1 Uzbekistan!
The whistle blows for half-time at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, with Uzbekistan leading thanks to Shakhzoda Alikhonova’s first-half strike.
India had their moments, including a dangerous chance from Pearl Fernandes, but were unable to convert. The Young Tigresses will need to regroup and come out stronger in the second half if they are to secure the point needed for AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualification.
Score: India 0–1 Uzbekistan
- 17 Oct 2025 1:40 PM GMT
38’ | GOAL for Uzbekistan!
Shakhzoda Alikhonova pounces on a loose ball in the box after a shot rattled the Indian goalkeeper’s hands. She reacts quickly and fires it into the net, giving Uzbekistan the lead in a tense moment for the Young Tigresses.
Score: India 0–1 Uzbekistan
- 17 Oct 2025 1:36 PM GMT
32' India fends off Uzbekistan set piece!
Uzbekistan win a long free-kick, but India’s defence holds firm, clearing the ball and keeping the Young Tigresses safe. India quickly tries to launch a counter-attack, but the move is halted as Uzbekistan regains their shape.
Score remains: India 0–0 Uzbekistan