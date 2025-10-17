AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India U17 qualify for Asian Cup- Highlights

The India U17 women’s national team scripted history in Bishkek, defeating Uzbekistan 2–1 to qualify for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 — their first qualification through the qualifiers route.

India showed character and composure after a tough start. Uzbekistan took the lead in the 38th minute, capitalizing on a rebound after a save from goalkeeper Munni. But the second half belonged entirely to India. Substitute Thandamoni Baskey sparked the comeback in the 55th minute with a powerful finish after a quick counterattack. Ten minutes later, Anushka Kumari produced a moment of brilliance, dribbling past the Uzbek defence before firing home to give India the lead.

The final minutes saw heavy pressure from Uzbekistan, but the Indian defence, marshalled by captain Julan Nongmaithem and Elizabed Lakra, stood firm to protect the advantage.

With this win, India top Group G with six points from two matches, securing their place in next year’s continental showpiece in China.

This achievement marks a remarkable milestone, as India’s U17, U20, and senior women’s teams have all now qualified for their respective AFC Asian Cups, a first in Indian football history.

