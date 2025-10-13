AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India edge Kyrgyz Republic 2–1- Highlights

India U17 women started their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign on a high note, defeating hosts Kyrgyz Republic 2–1 in a gripping encounter at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium.

Pearl Fernandes opened the scoring in the 27th minute, giving the Young Tigresses the lead. However, Kyrgyz Republic’s Akmaral Saiakbaeva responded in the 33rd minute to level the match. The decisive moment came in the 90th minute, when captain Julan Nongmaithem struck a dramatic late winner, securing all three points for India.

India showcased resilience and composure throughout, particularly in midfield battles and crucial defensive moments, setting a positive tone for the qualifiers.

Final Score: India 2–1 Kyrgyz Republic

Highlights: