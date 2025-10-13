Football
AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India edge Kyrgyz Republic 2–1- Highlights
India U17 women defeat Kyrgyz Republic 2–1 in a thrilling Group G opener of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Bishkek.
India U17 women started their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign on a high note, defeating hosts Kyrgyz Republic 2–1 in a gripping encounter at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium.
Pearl Fernandes opened the scoring in the 27th minute, giving the Young Tigresses the lead. However, Kyrgyz Republic’s Akmaral Saiakbaeva responded in the 33rd minute to level the match. The decisive moment came in the 90th minute, when captain Julan Nongmaithem struck a dramatic late winner, securing all three points for India.
India showcased resilience and composure throughout, particularly in midfield battles and crucial defensive moments, setting a positive tone for the qualifiers.
Final Score: India 2–1 Kyrgyz Republic
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 13 Oct 2025 2:56 PM GMT
Full time!
The whistle blows and the Young Tigresses claim a thrilling victory in their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers opener! India came from a 1–1 deadlock, with Pearl Fernandes giving them the first goal and Julan Nongmaithem netting the late winner.
A fantastic start to the campaign for India as they take all three points in Bishkek!
- 13 Oct 2025 2:50 PM GMT
90’ | GOAL for India!
Julan Nongmaithem delivers a dramatic late strike to put India ahead! The captain shows great composure under pressure, finishing brilliantly inside the box and sending the Indian fans into jubilation.
India 2–1 Kyrgyz Republic
- 13 Oct 2025 2:38 PM GMT
77’ | Kyrgyz Republic comes close!
The hosts nearly take the lead as a dangerous Kyrgyz attack slices through India’s defence, forcing a crucial save from the goalkeeper. India’s backline recovers just in time, keeping the Young Tigresses in the game.
Score remains: India 1–1 Kyrgyz Republic
- 13 Oct 2025 1:36 PM GMT
33’ | GOAL for Kyrgyz Republic!
Akmaral Saiakbaeva levels the score with a clinical finish! The forward capitalizes on a defensive lapse, breaking through India’s backline and calmly placing the ball into the net to make it 1–1.
India 1–1 Kyrgyz Republic
- 13 Oct 2025 1:31 PM GMT
27’ | GOAL for India!
Pearl Fernandes finds the back of the net after a well-crafted move from the Young Tigresses. The striker shows excellent composure inside the box, beating the Kyrgyz defence and slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to give India the lead.
India 1–0 Kyrgyz Republic
- 13 Oct 2025 1:23 PM GMT
18’ | Midfield battle intensifies!
Both teams are locked in a fierce contest in the middle of the park, jockeying for control and trying to dictate the tempo. India and Kyrgyz Republic are pressing hard, with every pass and tackle contested, making it a gripping tactical battle so far.
Score remains: India 0–0 Kyrgyz Republic
- 13 Oct 2025 1:11 PM GMT
8’ | Brilliant defending from India!
What a sensational save by Elizabed Lakra! The Kyrgyz attacker slipped past the defence and even rounded the Indian goalkeeper, but Lakra showed superb awareness and commitment, racing back to clear the ball just before it could cross the line.
That’s heroic defending from the Young Tigresses — it keeps the score level!
India 0–0 Kyrgyz Republic