India U17 women lose 0-3 to Japan, Asian cup quarter-final hopes hinge on Lebanon clash

India’s U17 women’s team suffered a 0-3 defeat to Japan in their second Group B match of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Suzhou on Tuesday, leaving their quarter-final hopes dependent on the final group fixture.



The Young Tigresses produced a disciplined first-half performance, maintaining a compact defensive shape despite Japan dominating possession. India restricted clear scoring opportunities and went into the break level at 0-0, a notable effort against a side that had scored 13 goals in their opening match.

Second-half pressure proves decisive

Japan found the breakthrough in the 59th minute through Yumi Hayashi, whose composed finish ended India’s resistance. The goal shifted momentum firmly in Japan’s favour, as they increased attacking intensity and began to exploit spaces in the Indian defence.

Yuzuha Ikeda added two more goals in the closing stages, scoring in the 76th and 81st minutes to secure a comprehensive win. India, despite the setback, continued to show effort and structure but were unable to recover.

With one group match remaining, India now face a must-win situation against Lebanon to keep their chances of progressing to the knockout stage alive.