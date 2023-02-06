India U17 women defeat Jordan 7-0 in friendly

India U-17 women's team handed a 7-0 drubbing to their Jordanian counterparts in a friendly match on Monday. Kerala local Shilji Saiji scored four goals and certainly shone her brightest on the day.

At the end of the first half, hosts Jordan were trailing by four goals, thanks to strikes from Manisha, Pooja, and a Shilji brace. Shilji completed her hattrick by scoring two more within two minutes in the second half, as Sanjana finished off the game with an injury time goal.

It took Shilji all of two minutes to open the scoring for India, before Manisha Kumari doubled the lead on the 13th minute, as she nodded a corner by captain Heena Khatun.

Five minutes later, Pooja produced a glorious volley that went in at the far post, after the ball was crossed to her by Arya Anilkumar.

Pooja turned provider on the 37th when her shot from the right was saved by the opposition keeper. However, she got on the rebound and sent it in for Shilji to score her second.

Priya PV's side added three more goals in the second half, with Kerala's Shilji scoring two of those to take her tally from the game to four. Substitute midfielder Sanjana Chanu wrapped up the win in injury time, netting India's seventh goal.

This was India's first of the two friendlies they were scheduled to play against Jordan. The next match will take place on Thursday, 9th February. The Indian team have been training in Chennai for the past month, and travelled to Jordan on the 4th to play these friendlies.

(With inputs from AIFF report)