India U17 women defeat Kyrgyz Republic 2–1 in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers opener

The India U17 women’s football team opened their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over hosts Kyrgyz Republic in their Group G encounter at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on Monday.

India took an early advantage in the 27th minute when forward Pearl Fernandes finished neatly after a quick exchange of passes inside the opposition box. However, the hosts responded swiftly as Akmaral Saiakbaeva capitalised on a defensive lapse to equalise in the 33rd minute, ensuring both sides went into the break level.

The second half saw a closely contested battle with India maintaining better possession and the Kyrgyz side posing danger on the counterattack. The match seemed headed for a draw until captain Julan Nongmaithem produced a decisive moment in the 90th minute, reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the area and firing home the winner to give India all three points.

The victory gives India a confident start to their qualification campaign as they aim to book a place in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup finals for the first time through the qualifiers. The Young Tigresses will next face Uzbekistan later this week in their second and final Group G fixture.

Final Score: India 2–1 Kyrgyz Republic

Goal Scorers: Pearl Fernandes (27’), Akmaral Saiakbaeva (33’), Julan Nongmaithem (90’)