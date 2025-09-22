SAFF U17 Championship: Indian blue colts beat Pakistan- Highlights

India U17 face Pakistan in a decisive SAFF U17 Championship Group B clash on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 15:00 IST.

Both teams are unbeaten with six points and identical +7 goal differences, making this a direct shootout for the top spot despite already securing semi-final berths.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes urged his Blue Colts to stay “humble and focused,” treating the clash like any other game.

“The key is to execute our plan and keep improving,” he said.

Pakistan have impressed with wins over Bhutan (4-0) and Maldives (5-2), while India beat Maldives 6-0 and edged Bhutan 1-0. Group supremacy and bragging rights now hinge on this high-voltage Colombo showdown.

