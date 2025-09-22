Football
SAFF U17 Championship: Indian blue colts beat Pakistan- Highlights
India U17 defeated Pakistan in their final SAFF U17 Group B clash on September 22, 2025. Highlights
India U17 face Pakistan in a decisive SAFF U17 Championship Group B clash on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 15:00 IST.
Both teams are unbeaten with six points and identical +7 goal differences, making this a direct shootout for the top spot despite already securing semi-final berths.
Head coach Bibiano Fernandes urged his Blue Colts to stay “humble and focused,” treating the clash like any other game.
“The key is to execute our plan and keep improving,” he said.
Pakistan have impressed with wins over Bhutan (4-0) and Maldives (5-2), while India beat Maldives 6-0 and edged Bhutan 1-0. Group supremacy and bragging rights now hinge on this high-voltage Colombo showdown.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 22 Sep 2025 11:27 AM GMT
Full-Time – India 3–2 Pakistan
The final whistle blows in Colombo! In a thrilling Group B clash, India edge past Pakistan with goals from Dallalmuon Gangte, Gunleiba, and Rahan.
The Blue Colts claim the top spot in the group with this hard-fought victory.
- 22 Sep 2025 11:18 AM GMT
90’+0 – Added Time!
The referee has signaled five minutes of stoppage time. India hold a slim 3–2 lead as Pakistan pushes for a late equalizer.
- 22 Sep 2025 11:02 AM GMT
73’ – Goal! India Takes the Lead
Rahan scores for India, giving the Blue Colts a crucial advantage.
India 3–2 Pakistan.
- 22 Sep 2025 10:59 AM GMT
70’ – Pakistan Equalizer!
Hamsa finds the back of the net to level the score once again. It’s India 2–2 Pakistan in this thrilling Group B clash.
- 22 Sep 2025 10:54 AM GMT
62’ – Goal! India Regains the Lead
Gunleiba makes it look easy, slotting home a simple finish to put India ahead. India 2–1 Pakistan.
- 22 Sep 2025 10:44 AM GMT
55’ – India Corner
India wins a corner and delivers a dangerous ball into the box, but Pakistan’s defense stands firm and clears the danger.
Score: India 1–1 Pakistan.
- 22 Sep 2025 10:33 AM GMT
Second Half – Kick-Off
The teams are back on the pitch for the second half in Colombo. India and Pakistan remain 1–1, with everything to play for in this crucial Group B clash.
- 22 Sep 2025 10:18 AM GMT
Half-Time – India 1–1 Pakistan!
The whistle blows for the break in Colombo. India and Pakistan are level at 1–1 after an intense first half, with goals from Dallalmuon Gangte for India and a penalty for Pakistan. Both teams will look to regroup and push for the winner in the second half.
- 22 Sep 2025 10:17 AM GMT
42’+2 – Added Time
The referee has signaled two minutes of added time in the first half. Both teams look to make the most of these final moments before the break.
Score: India 1–1 Pakistan.