India U17 squad named for friendlies vs UAE, Uzbekistan

India Under-17 head coach Bibiano Fernandes has announced a 22-member squad for the friendly match against UAE U-20 National Team in Dubai on January 16, 2023.

On return to India, the team will play two friendlies against Uzbekistan on January 22 and 24 in Goa.

Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys had qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year, and after a brief break, have been in camp over the course of the last month.

In addition to the players that were with the team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, the team management had also called up a number of players to their camp at the AIFF Elite Academy in Goa for trials.

India U17 squad

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi and Tajamul Islam.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Balkaran Singh, Manjot Singh Dhami and Mukul Panwar.

Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Korou Singh Thingujam, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Faizan Waheed, Gurnjal Singh Grewal, Phoenix Oinam, Paikhomba Meitei Khumanthem, Lalpekhlua, and Ashish.

Forwards: Aman, Thanglalsoun Gangte and Shashwat Panwar.

Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes.