India U17 clinch 11th SAFF Youth title with penalty shootout win over Bangladesh

India U17 defended their crown in spectacular fashion, defeating Bangladesh U17 4-1 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw in regulation time at the Racecourse International Stadium, on Saturday.

The victory marks India’s 11th SAFF men’s youth championship, reinforcing their dominance in South Asian youth football.

The match began with high intensity, and it didn’t take long for the Blue Colts to strike. In the 3rd minute, a free-kick from the left side of the pitch was cleverly worked into the box, and Dallamuon Gangte made no mistake, slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to give India an early lead.

Bangladesh responded steadily, creating several attacking opportunities. Their pressure finally paid off in the 24th minute when a corner taken by MD Arif found MD Manik rising highest to head the ball past India’s goalkeeper Manash Jyoti Baruah.

The equalizer energized Bangladesh, which continued to launch wave after wave of attacks. India survived some nervy moments but held on until the 37th minute, when a deflected shot fell perfectly to Azlaan Shah KH, who fired it into the net to restore India’s lead.

The first half ended with India leading 2-1, but the drama was far from over. Bangladesh continued to push, and in stoppage time, MD Manik rose above the defense to head in a corner, leveling the match at 2-2 and sending the final into a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

In the shootout, India were clinical, converting four of their penalties, while Bangladesh managed just one, handing the Blue Colts the hard-fought victory. The players erupted in celebration as they lifted the trophy, securing their 11th SAFF men’s youth title.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes has now guided India to five of these triumphs.