India U17 set to play against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid

The India U-17 men's team will travel to Spain and Germany to train and play matches, including against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid's youth teams as part of preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Final Rounds in June-July.

The team is currently camping in Goa.



Led by head coach Bibiano Fernandes, the 25-man squad will leave for Madrid, Spain, on April 10, where they will stay in the facilities of Club Atlético de Madrid. The Blue Colts will play six friendly matches against academy teams of different age groups of top Spanish professional sides.



The Indian U-17 team will then travel to Frankfurt, Germany, on May 16 to play two more friendly matches there.

Lastly, the contingent will move to Bangkok, Thailand, on May 31 for the final preparation camp for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup before India's first match against Vietnam on June 17.

India U-17 Squad for the tour to Spain and Germany

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Pranav Sundarraman.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Manjot Singh Dhami, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Pramveer, Dhanajit Ashangbam, Balkaran Singh.

Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Omang Dodum, Faizan Waheed, Akash Tirkey, Prachit Gaonkar.

Forwards: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Shashwat Panwar, Gogocha Chungkham, Lemmet Tangvah.

Schedule of matches in Spain

April 19, 2023: India U-17 vs Atletico de Madrid U-16

April 25, 2023: India U-17 vs Leganes U-18

April 27, 2023: India U-17 vs Atletico de Madrid U-17

May 3, 2023: India U-17 vs Real Madrid U-17

May 10, 2023: India U-17 vs Getafe U-18