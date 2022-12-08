India U-17 to play 3 friendlies against Bengaluru U-18s

The India U-17 Men's National Team is all set to travel to Bellary, Karnataka, to play three friendly matches against the Bengaluru FC U-18 at the Indian Institute of Sport.

Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys had qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year, and after a brief break, have been in camp over the course of the last month. In addition to the players that were with the team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, the team management had also called up a number of players to their camp at the AIFF Elite Academy in Goa for trials.

Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes feels that the friendlies against Bengaluru will be a good opportunity for such players to show their mettle in match conditions.

"We had brought in a number of new boys for trials during our camp in Goa. Although we have monitored their progress over the last month and assessed their strengths and weaknesses, getting to see them playing these matches will reveal more about their mentality," Fernandes said to the-aiff.com.

"It's not just the boys who came in for trial, but also others that were with us during the qualifiers, but did not get as many opportunities to play. We will also get a chance to scout the Bengaluru FC players as well. My staff and I want to leave no stone unturned in our search for the best group of players for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup," he said.

India U-17's matches in Bellary:

December 11: Bengaluru FC U-18 vs India U-17

December 14: Bengaluru FC U-18 vs India U-17

December 17: Bengaluru FC U-18 vs India U-17

India U-17 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam, Karan Makkar.

Defenders: Balkaran Singh, Manjit Singh Dhami, Ricky Meetei, Surajkumar Singh, Malemngamba Singh, Mukul Panwar, Avinash Singh.

Midfielders: Phoenix Oinam, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Faizan Waheed, Khumanthem Paikhomba Meitei, Abhinash Kishan, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei, Korou Singh.Forwards: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Aman, Shashwat Panwar.