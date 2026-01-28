India U17 men’s team set for two closed-door friendlies against Tajikistan

The India U17 men's football team will play two friendly matches against Tajikistan U17 men's football team in Margao, Goa, as part of their preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.

The matches are scheduled for January 29 and February 1, with both fixtures set to kick off at 16:00 IST.

The games will be held behind closed doors at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where the Indian squad has been training since the beginning of the year. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes has selected a 25-member squad for the two encounters, using the fixtures as an opportunity to assess combinations and match readiness.

India sealed qualification for the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the 10th time after an impressive showing in the qualifiers held in Ahmedabad last November. The Blue Colts finished above strong competition that included IR Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, and Chinese Taipei. The group stage draw for the continental tournament is scheduled to take place on February 12.

Tajikistan, meanwhile, secured direct qualification to the Asian Cup by virtue of booking a place at the FIFA U17 World Cup, making the upcoming friendlies a valuable test for the Indian side against high-quality opposition.

The squad features three goalkeepers, 11 defenders, five midfielders and eight forwards, offering Fernandes depth across positions. With the Asian Cup less than a year away, the twin fixtures are expected to play a key role in shaping India’s tactical approach and final squad composition ahead of the continental challenge.

India U17 friendly schedule:

January 29, 16:00 IST: India vs Tajikistan

February 1, 16:00 IST: India vs Tajikistan

India U17 men's squad for Tajikistan friendlies in Goa:

Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Ankur Rajbhar, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Shubham Poonia.

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom.

Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam.

Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes