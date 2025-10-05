India U-17 men’s football team to play two friendlies against China in Beijing

The Indian U-17 men’s football team will play two international friendlies against China PR U-17 in Beijing as part of their preparations for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The matches will take place on October 8 and 10 at the National Football Training Centre in Xianghe, located about 80 kilometres from the Chinese capital.

Both games will be played behind closed doors, with kick-off scheduled for 16:30 IST. The fixtures will not be broadcast live.

The Blue Colts, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, are heading into the friendlies on the back of their SAFF U17 Championship victory last month.

The squad has been in training camp in Goa and is set to arrive in China on October 6. The matches are expected to provide valuable experience against strong Asian opposition ahead of the continental qualifiers in November.

India will host the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Ahmedabad, where they are grouped with Palestine, Chinese Taipei, Lebanon, and Iran. The China friendlies are seen as an important step in sharpening the squad’s readiness for that challenge.

India U-17 Squad for China Friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Aadil, Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar

Defenders: Indra Rana Magar, Konthoujam Korou Meitei, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Yumnam Maldino Singh

Midfielders: Abrar Ali Baba, Dallalmuon Gangte, Ningthoujam Mukundo Singh, Thanggoumang Touthang, Thokchom Diamond Singh, Yengkhom Nitishkumar Meitei

Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Heeranganba Seram, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed, Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba

Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes