India U-17s beat Muang Thong United in training game

The India U-17 Men’s National Team defeated Muang Thong United U-17s 3-0 at the Kirin Valley Sports Complex in Khoyai, Thailand, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Korou Singh gave India the early lead, before Danny Meitei and Vanlalpeka Guite added two more late in the second half.

India got off to a good start against Muang Thong United as Vanlalpeka Guite weaved his way into the opposition box and tried his luck, but his effort was parried away. The resulting corner was headed wide by Pramveer.

The Blue Colts almost had the lead in the fourth minute itself, when Korou Singh crossed it in to Lalpekhlua Ralte who hit the upright. The rebound fell to Korou, who sent it above the crossbar.

The breakthrough came on the 11th minute, when Danny Laishram played a quick free-kick to Korou, who put it past the keeper. India gained more control of the game after taking the lead, controlling more of the ball as they looked to dictate the proceedings.

Muang Thong came back stronger in the second half and looked to utilise the set-piece opportunities to get back into the match.

Midfielder Bin’s free-kick from the edge of the area was saved by Sahil, before the resulting corner was cleared by Ricky Meetei. India’s goalscorer Korou had another chance at the other end a few minutes later, but narrowly missed the target.

Muang Thong United earned another free-kick with less than 30 minutes of regulation time left, but the danger was averted by Pramveer. Akash Tirkey’s shot from outside the box a few minutes later was blocked, before India head coach Bibiano Fernandes made the first substitution in the 71st minute, bringing in Gogocha Singh in place of Lalpekhlua Ralte.

With a little over 15 minutes left, Ricky tried his luck from outside the box, but it was blocked by Bin. Soon after, an Akash shot was blocked by Onglee.

The floodgates opened in the 77th minute, when Danny Meitei doubled India’s lead. Guite played Gogocha through, as the latter crossed it in to Danny, who duly obliged.

Two minutes later, Gurnaj floated an aerial through ball to Guite, who brought it down and put it past the keeper to make it 3-0 in India’s favour. That was the last action of the day for Guite, who was soon replaced by Shashwat Panwar.

Fernandes made a few more substitutions before the end of the game, giving a look-in to Shashwat Panwar, Faizan Waheed, Rohen Singh, and Prachit Gaonkar.

Akash and Danny had a couple of attempts in added time, but they were both thwarted, before the game was brought to an end by the referee.