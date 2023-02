India U-17 Women's Team to play two friendlies against Jordan

The U-17s, who have been training in Chennai since last month, will travel to Jordan on Saturday, February 4, 2023, with the matches scheduled to be played on February 6 and 9. Head Coach Priya PV, who was previously the Assistant Coach in the Senior Women's Team, announced the 23-member squad on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The 23-member squad is as follows: Goalkeepers: Khushi Kumari, Shreya Sharma, Khushi. Defenders: Priya Kumari Yadav, Thoi Thoi Devi Yendrembam, Heena Khatun, Juhi Singh, Niruka Chanu Sagolshem, Shibu Kumari. Midfielders: Bidyangambi Devi Yumlembam, Sanjana Chanu Moibungkhongbam, Manaka Devi Louremba, Akhila Rajan, Muskan, Shveta Rani, Ribahunshisha Kharshiing. Forwards: Hoineihat, Akhila Baiju Leema, Manisha Kumari, Arya Anilkumar, Shilji Shaji, Nandini, Pooja.