India U-17 stages comeback to draw with Real Madrid U-17

The India U-17 men's team played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with their Real Madrid counterparts on Wednesday at the Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid in Madrid. This was the Blue Colts' fourth match in their preparatory camp in Spain ahead of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

It was the hosts who broke the deadlock first with Arevalo's strike rustling the net in the 37th minute. Bibiano Fernandes' boys wasted no time whatsoever to respond as they scored their first and equalised courtesy Shashwat Panwar's strike just a minute later, scoring off a cross from skipper Korou Singh, who had a good day in office.

The first half ended with the scales balanced as both teams had all to play for in the next 45 minutes.

This time, India opened the scoring in the second half with Shashwat turning provider for Ralte who gave the Blue Colts the lead for the first time with his 49th minute goal. Real Madrid equalised the score in the 52nd minute, and subsequently took the lead in the 69th minute, all thanks to Sanchez's 17-minute brace.

Right at the fag end, substitute Thanglalsoun Gangte came clutch and scored in the 90th minute, off a Korou cross, to earn his team a well-deserved draw.

In other actions of the match, the Indian colts availed themselves of several attacking opportunities from the start and in the 14th minute, Shashwat’s shot was cleared by Real Madrid’s Borja inside the 6-yard box.

As India continued to attack, Ralte and Ricky looked lively throughout the first half and weaved their way past a multitude of defenders to create chances for India.

Changing over, the Indian boys started to show more intent as the game resumed. India had the best chance to take the lead when the score was 2-2, but Shashwat’s rebound shot from a free-kick hit the crossbar.

The India U-17 boys have one more match left in their Spain trip, which they are scheduled to play against Getafe U-18 on May 10.