India to play their AFC Asian Cup 2023 opener on January 13

India is set to play their AFC Asian Cup 2023 opener against Australia on January 13 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. The stadium has a capacity of 45,032, the third-highest amongst all the eight venues poised to host the matches of the Asian tournament.

On Thursday, India was grouped alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria to form a rather challenging Group B at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw which took place at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar.



Men's National Team head coach Igor Stimac said after the draw, 'We will be facing Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in the AFC Asian Cup, and it's going to be a tough battle for us. It's much tougher than four years ago, but we will be there to fight every step of the way.

"It's all about the time we have in front of us to prepare well, to obtain the work that is needed, and to be at the strongest possible point by next January," he concluded.

The Blue Tigers are scheduled to play a host of international tournaments, starting with the Intercontinental Cup in early June, with a mind to prepare for the centerpiece competition in the Asian Cup.

The Round of 16 will commence on January 28, and India will find their name in this fixture list if they create history and make it out of the group stage for the first time ever.

India's AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group Stage Fixtures

India v/s Australia: January 13

India v/s Uzbekistan: January 18

India v/s Syria: January 23