India to participate in King's Cup in Thailand

The Indian senior men's team will participate in the 49th King’s Cup 2023 to be held in Thailand from September 7-10, 2023.

Hosts Thailand, Iraq, and Lebanon are the other three teams in the four-nation tournament, which will be conducted in a knockout format. The semi-finals will be held on September 7, with the third-place match and the final scheduled for September 10.

The draw details and the host city will be confirmed by the Football Association of Thailand in due course.

Igor Stimac’s men last participated in the King's Cup in 2019, where they finished in third place.

After going down 1-3 to Curacao in the semi-finals, the Blue Tigers beat Thailand 1-0 to win the bronze medal.

Currently, the Indian team is aiming to regain the Intercontinental Cup title in a final against Lebanon tomorrow. After the Intercontinental Cup, the team travels to Bengaluru where they will feature in the upcoming SAFF Championship against Pakistan.





