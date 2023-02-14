India to face Russia in SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

Russia's U-17 women's team is set to take part in the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-17 Women's Championship, which is slated to take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh from 20th to 28th March, 2023, as reported by Reuters.

Ever since the Russian national teams and its clubs were banned by FIFA and UEFA from taking part in any club or country competitions after Ukraine's invasion, the Russian Football Union (RFU) has been teetering around the possibility of shifting base from UEFA to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The RFU has been a part of the UEFA for more almost decades now. However, due to Russia's current geo-political situation, and ongoing rift with Ukraine, has attracted condemnation from numerous corners of the world of sport, including football.

SAFF's Instagram account confirmed the schedule of the U17 tournament yesterday, on 13th February, where India is set to face Russia on 28th of March.

The Indian U17 women's team recently won two friendlies against their Jordan counterparts, where the Blues scored 13 goals across both matches, and conceded none.